Supercomputer Market to Reach USD 23.7 billion, at a 11.50% CAGR By 2032- Market Research Future (MRFR)

Factors driving this growth include the increasing applications of supercomputers in research projects, the growing demand for high-performance computing, and government investments in computing technology.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), titled "Supercomputer Market Information Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032," the Supercomputer Market is projected to grow at a rate of 11.50% between 2023 and 2032. The market size is expected to reach around USD 23.7 billion by the end of 2032.



Supercomputer Market Synopsis:

Supercomputers are witnessing growing applications in research projects in fields such as data science, ML, computational fluid dynamics, bioengineering, and more. The growing use of high-performance computing and processing power in various end-user industries stimulates market growth further.

Governments are making significant investments to scale computing technology with high processing capacity. On the other hand, businesses are increasingly embracing supercomputing systems to cope-up with growing analytical needs. The rising use of big data analytics is a key growth driver for the supercomputer market. Increasing demand for higher processing power is driving the market growth.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure -

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11554

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Supercomputer industry include:

NEC Corporation

Nvidia, Lenovo

Intel

HPE

IBM

Fujitsu

Honeywell

Dwave

SpaceX

CISCO

Dell

Atos

Advanced Micro Devices

Scope of the Report - Supercomputer Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 23.7 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 11.50% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Increasing Investments in Research Key Market Dynamics Government investment in high-processing power and commercial customers increasingly adopting supercomputing systems



Buy Now Premium Research Report - Get Comprehensive Market Insights.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The BFSI sector is another key end-user implementing supercomputers to automate various processes. The sector is also fostering investments in ongoing research initiatives to develop AI supercomputers to look after phone banking activities, driving the supercomputer market's growth. In January 2022, the first module of an AI supercomputer emerged in the market. Using a special Hungarian language model, the module was developed through a partnership between the OTP Bank and the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM).

Businesses that need to handle and process enormous amounts of data use supercomputers to evaluate this data to support decision-making. Firms that use data analysis to make better business decisions can rapidly accelerate their growth. The rising demand for more processing capacity for data management and decision-making predominantly drives the supercomputer market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) on Supercomputer Market -

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/supercomputer-market-11554

Market Restraints:

In November 2021, EXA1, a supercomputer with improved processing capability and 12,960 AMD processors, was developed for military and defense applications. It is the largest supercomputing machine based on installed general-purpose CPUs, and it was developed through collaboration between Atos and the CEA's Military Applications Division (CEA/DAM).

COVID-19 Analysis:

The contribution of the military and defense sectors has also been significant in terms of research on supercomputers. Particularly The US Department of Defense supports various such research activities and projects examining methods to significantly lower the risk involved in airlifting COVID-19 passengers while utilizing aircrews and medical staff from the air force.

Ask for Customization - Get a customized version of the report by submitting a customization request.

Market Segmentation:

By type - Sub-segmented into tightly connected cluster computers, vector processing machines, and commodity clusters. Among these, the vector processing machine segment accounts for a leading market share due to its small software requiring fewer instructions to operate. Vector instructions can also eliminate many branching processes and act on a single command, offering a quick processing speed.

Sub-segmented into tightly connected cluster computers, vector processing machines, and commodity clusters. Among these, the vector processing machine segment accounts for a leading market share due to its small software requiring fewer instructions to operate. Vector instructions can also eliminate many branching processes and act on a single command, offering a quick processing speed. By end-user - Sub-segmented into industries, government sectors, research institutions, and others. The industry segment accounts for a higher revenue share, witnessing the extensive use of supercomputers in various businesses for cost-competitive, faster, and more secure operations. Utilizing supercomputers helps businesses manage tasks more efficiently while reducing long-term costs.

Sub-segmented into industries, government sectors, research institutions, and others. The industry segment accounts for a higher revenue share, witnessing the extensive use of supercomputers in various businesses for cost-competitive, faster, and more secure operations. Utilizing supercomputers helps businesses manage tasks more efficiently while reducing long-term costs. By application - Sub-segmented into commercial, cloud infrastructure, space & research centers, government & defense, hospitals & laboratories, BFSI, and others. Of these, the government & defense sector accounts for a larger market share, witnessing the increasing use of supercomputers for economic stability and competitiveness. By regions, the supercomputer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest-of-the-world (RoW).

Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest supercomputers market share. The rapid expansion of supercomputing systems in China and Japan contributes to the regional market growth. China has well-developed supercomputing landscapes, witnessing significant investments. As of June 2022, China accounted for the largest number of most powerful supercomputers in the world. China holds the largest supercomputer market share, while the Indian supercomputer market is growing fastest.

North America stands second in the global supercomputer market, holding 128 supercomputers. The US holds the largest market share in the region, ranking second in terms of supercomputer usage. Supercomputer developers in this region are making large R&D investments, which are anticipated to fuel market revenue growth. The North American supercomputer market is anticipated to see the fastest revenue growth rate during the projection period.

Related Reports:

Computer Vision Market - The worldwide computer vision market is USD 41.61 Billion expected to expand at 15.21 % CAGR in the forecast period (2020 to 2030).

- The worldwide computer vision market is USD 41.61 Billion expected to expand at 15.21 % CAGR in the forecast period (2020 to 2030). AI In Computer Vision Market - AI In Computer Vision Market profit is expected to generate USD 168.8 billion by the end of the year 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.32% over the forecast period.

Browse through more Semiconductor and Electronics Research Reports.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact Us: