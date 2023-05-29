The NEW! Skills Symposium was Launched at SCNC 2023, in Winnipeg

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada hosted the NEW! Skills Symposium at the 2023 Skills Canada National Competition, in Winnipeg, on May 25 and 26. This event brought together industry, policymakers and educators to discuss and learn more about current issues in the skilled trade and technology sectors.

This year’s theme was: Embracing Adaptability: Navigating Change in the Skilled Trades and Technologies. This event was also a great way to highlight this year’s Skills for Success theme of Adaptability, and its importance for careers in the skilled trades and technologies.

The Skills Symposium included networking events, a Skills for Success Forum, and several inspiring sessions including: alumni stories on the impact of competing at skills competitions, skills development including education and apprenticeship programs, diversity and inclusion, sustainability, retainment and recruitment, the importance of literacy, and much more. The keynote speakers included Mark Brand, Pioneer Chef and Entrepreneur, who discussed the benefits, challenges and best practices of recruiting and employing workers from diverse backgrounds or with different life experiences, and the Canadian Council of Directors of Apprenticeship (CCDA), who spoke about successes and innovative approaches in the Canadian Apprenticeship System, current challenges and how training providers and businesses can help meet those challenges.

The goal of the Skills Symposium is to connect with other professionals, gain new perspectives, and expand the participants’ knowledge on the skilled trades and technologies. Skills/ Compétences Canada is looking forward to hosting this event again next year, with even more exciting content!

"The Skills Symposium is a great opportunity for industry professionals to network and discuss the current and future landscape of occupations in the skilled trades and technologies. It also allows us to gather the skills community to highlight these rewarding careers,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

