Submit Release
News Search

There were 528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,921 in the last 365 days.

The NEW! Skills Symposium was Launched at SCNC 2023, in Winnipeg

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada hosted the NEW! Skills Symposium at the 2023 Skills Canada National Competition, in Winnipeg, on May 25 and 26. This event brought together industry, policymakers and educators to discuss and learn more about current issues in the skilled trade and technology sectors.

This year’s theme was: Embracing Adaptability: Navigating Change in the Skilled Trades and Technologies. This event was also a great way to highlight this year’s Skills for Success theme of Adaptability, and its importance for careers in the skilled trades and technologies.

The Skills Symposium included networking events, a Skills for Success Forum, and several inspiring sessions including: alumni stories on the impact of competing at skills competitions, skills development including education and apprenticeship programs, diversity and inclusion, sustainability, retainment and recruitment, the importance of literacy, and much more. The keynote speakers included Mark Brand, Pioneer Chef and Entrepreneur, who discussed the benefits, challenges and best practices of recruiting and employing workers from diverse backgrounds or with different life experiences, and the Canadian Council of Directors of Apprenticeship (CCDA), who spoke about successes and innovative approaches in the Canadian Apprenticeship System, current challenges and how training providers and businesses can help meet those challenges. 

The goal of the Skills Symposium is to connect with other professionals, gain new perspectives, and expand the participants’ knowledge on the skilled trades and technologies. Skills/ Compétences Canada is looking forward to hosting this event again next year, with even more exciting content!

"The Skills Symposium is a great opportunity for industry professionals to network and discuss the current and future landscape of occupations in the skilled trades and technologies. It also allows us to gather the skills community to highlight these rewarding careers,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

About Skills/Compétences Canada
Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For more information visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com

Follow Skills/Compétences Canada on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok. The event hashtag is #SCNC2023.

MEDIA CONTACT : Michèle Rogerson, micheler@skillscanada.com, 613-266-4771.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77cadaa6-45d7-4f29-9ec1-d0a722646eba


Primary Logo

Skills/Compétences Canada launches its first Skills Symposium during the 2023 Skills Canada National Competition, in Winnipeg.

Industry professionals discuss the current and future landscape of occupations in the skilled trades and technologies during the Skills Symposium.

You just read:

The NEW! Skills Symposium was Launched at SCNC 2023, in Winnipeg

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more