A year on from the verdict in Depp v Heard, a new book unpicks their infamous legal battles

Author, Nick Wallis, the only journalist in court for both libel trials, reconstructs the evidence and asks how UK and US courts came to opposite conclusions.

BATH, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On 1st June 2022, millions of people around the world tuned in to see the verdict in Depp v Heard at Fairfax District Court, Virginia. Weeks of evidence on live stream laid bare the details of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's toxic relationship.

One year on from that verdict, a new book has been published providing the first balanced account of what was revealed and how two defamation trials on either side of the Atlantic - Depp had lost a libel claim against The Sun in the UK a year earlier - reached contradictory conclusions.

Nick Wallis was the only journalist to cover the Depp v Heard trial in Virginia in 2022 and Johnny Depp’s failed libel action against The Sun newspaper (Depp v NGN) in the UK in 2020. He has used that unique viewpoint to write a gripping reconstruction of the evidence and the wider social media frenzy that threatened to engulf the trial.

It is likely the names of the jurors in the US trial will be revealed on 1 June 2023 via a court unsealing order. Nick's book contains an eyewitness account which raises concerns about a juror viewing social media during the trial, despite warnings from the presiding judge.

The book is published worldwide by Bath Publishing and is available in paperback, ebook or audiobook formats.

Nick is an award-winning freelance journalist and broadcaster having worked with the BBC and ITN. He presented The Great Post Office Trial on BBC Radio 4 and his first book The Great Post Office Scandal, is also published by Bath Publishing. He is available for interviews to discuss the book and the issues around the case.

"Wallis makes the knockout bout between Depp and Heard a digest of the rancorous, profligate times we are living through."

The Guardian

"recounted with scrupulous fairness"

The Times

Nick Wallis interviewed by Vinnie Politan on CourtTV April 2022. They discussed the differences between the UK and US cases.