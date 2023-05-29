Submit Release
Adyton Announces Filing of Financial Statements and MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) announces that it has filed its financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

E‐mail: tcrossley@adtyonresources.com
Phone: +61 7 3854 2389

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company’s mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

The table below summarises the current mineral resources for the Fergusson Island and Feni Island Projects:

  Indicated Inferred
Project Au Tonnes Au Au Tonnes Au
  (g/t) (million) (koz) (g/t) (million) (koz)
Fergusson Island - Gameta Project 1.33 4.0 173 1.01 10.5 340
Fergusson Island - Wapolu Project - - - 1.06 5.8 200
Fergussn Island total 1.33 4.0 173 1.02 16.3 540
Feni Island - - - 0.75 60.4 1.460
Total 1.33 4.0 173 0.81 76.7 2,000
             

Gameta, Wapolu and Feni combined Adyton group resources at 0.5g/t gold cut-off1

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e7d6ae1-7053-45e3-930f-b16aa43d4abc

_______________
1 See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland ‎Province, Papua New Guinea” (the “Feni Technical Report”) and the “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay ‎Province, Papua New Guinea” each dated October 14, 2021 and prepared for Adyton Resources Corporation by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.


