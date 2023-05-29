Global Dentures Market Anticipated to Garner $3,212.1 Million, Growing at a 6.8% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [250-Pages] | Information by Research Dive

The global dentures market is predicted to witness noteworthy growth in the forecast period, 2022-2031. The growing occurrence of edentulism is boosting the growth of the market. The partial sub-segment, removable sub-segment, and dental hospitals and clinics sub-segment are estimated to dominate the market. The Europe market is predicted to be in the leading position in the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global dentures market. According to the report, the global market is projected to surpass $3,212.1 million and grow at a CAGR of 6.8% in the estimated period, of 2022–2031. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the dentures market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Dentures Market

The outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had an adverse impact on the growth of the global dentures market. During the pandemic, due to the high rate of coronavirus transmission and an abundance of significant symptoms, many people purposely delayed their regular medical and dental appointments. Moreover, medical professionals also postponed numerous dental treatments and restricted outpatient visits in order to stop the dangerous virus from spreading. These factors significantly hindered the market growth amidst the pandemic.

Factors Impacting the Dentures Market Growth

The key factor boosting the growth of the global dentures market is a significant rise in the need for dentures owing to a rapid surge in cases of oral health disorders such as tooth loss and caries among millennials as a result of poor eating habits. Furthermore, owing to the growing demand for better healthcare facilities, various manufacturing companies are focusing on expanding their denture product range and offering new and improved denture items, which is estimated to unlock lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecast period. However, the high cost of dentures implants and treatment is anticipated to deter the market’s growth.

The report segments the global dentures market into product type, product implant, end user, and region.

Partial Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The partial sub-segment of the product segment is foreseen to observe leading growth in the forecast period. This growth is mainly because partial dentures are used to replace one or more lost teeth and are less expensive than full dentures.

Removable Sub-Segment to Witness Rapid Growth

The removable sub-segment of the product implant segment is predicted to grow enormously in the forecast period. This growth is mainly because removable dentures are among the most affordable ways to replace missing teeth, maintain facial shape, and restore mouth functionality.

Dental Hospitals and Clinics Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The dental hospitals and clinics sub-segment of the end user segment is foreseen to observe leading growth in the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the rise in dental problems and the accessibility of skilled medical specialists to perform dental implants in clinics.

Europe Dentures Market to Perceive Maximum Growth

The report analyzes the global dentures market across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Europe market is projected to observe significant growth in the estimated period. This growth is mostly because more individuals suffer from various dental illnesses, government attempts to develop standard healthcare infrastructure and an increased focus on healthcare expenditure are supporting countries to focus on providing high-quality healthcare in this region.

Key Players of the Dentures Market

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global market including

Kulzer GmbH

Amann Girrbach AG

Avadent Digital Dental Solutions

VITA Zahnfabrik

Modern Dental Group

Protec Dental Laboratories

National Dentex Labs

Glidewell Dental

Cosmos Dental Technology Co. Ltd

J. B. Dental Laboratories

Appin Dental

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in novel product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a leading edge in the global market.

For instance, in August 2021, ICPA Health Products (ICPA), a preeminent pharmaceutical business and innovator in the field of oral health, launched the Replay Kit, a denture management kit, for the elderly. The kit contains a complete denture cleaning and maintenance regimen, including Fixon adhesive cream, a denture storage container, a Clinsodent brush, and Clinsodent cleanser. The ICPA has set up a package for simple denture care.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, the novel launch of products, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

