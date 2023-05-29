Canadian LNG on the global radar: Vancouver welcomes world's top energy leaders at LNG2023

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be in the spotlight as the world’s energy leaders take the stage at LNG2023 , the preeminent meeting of the international LNG industry, July 10 – 13, 2023 in Vancouver, B.C. The global conference, which is the 20th edition of the largest triennial LNG conference and exhibition, is being hosted by the Canadian Gas Association (CGA).



Jason Klein, CEO of LNG Canada, will open the conference July 10 with a leadership dialogue session . He will talk about ways the LNG Canada project, under construction in Kitimat, B.C. on the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation, can help provide global energy security while reducing global greenhouse gases emissions by supplying LNG to displace coal as an energy source. LNG Canada, which represents the largest single energy infrastructure investment in Canadian history, is a joint venture company comprised of five global energy companies.

Up to 15,000 delegates and stakeholders from more than 85 countries are gathering at LNG2023. The event, featuring more than 250 speakers and 150 exhibitors, provides delegates an essential voice in the vital discourse on LNG’s role in ensuring future energy stability, sustainability and affordability.

“Canada is on the cusp of becoming an LNG exporting leader in a world demanding reliable, sustainable sources of responsibly produced energy,” says Klein.

“Our future LNG business will provide security of supply for global markets that rely on Canada’s natural gas reserves to fuel their economies, reduce global GHG emissions as natural gas replaces the use of coal, and bring significant economic growth and stability to British Columbia.”

Along with the many Canadian delegates and exhibitors, several Canadian industry and Indigenous leaders speaking at the global event will represent the country. Greg Ebel, CEO of Canada-based Enbridge, will discuss LNG’s role in facilitating an orderly energy transition. Mike Rose, President and CEO of Tourmaline, focus on how the environmental impact of the LNG supply chain has been reduced through innovations in methane and carbon emissions mitigation. Crystal Smith, Chair of the First Nations LNG Alliance, and Sharleen Gale, Chief Councillor of the Fort Nelson First Nation, will join energy leaders in discussing the important role LNG projects play in Indigenous reconciliation.

The Canadian Gas Association will showcase Canadian organizations and innovations in a dedicated Canadian industry pavilion. CGA members, which include energy distribution and transmission companies, equipment manufacturers, and suppliers of goods and services to the industry, meet 38 per cent of Canada’s energy needs.

“LNG will be crucial to resolving the global energy crisis and securing a reliable pathway to deeper decarbonisation,’ says Mel Ydreos, Executive Director of LNG2023. “LNG2023 is an essential forum to understand the evolving policy environment and the latest technological advances. We are excited to welcome the top LNG voices from around the world to contribute to the conversation.”

LNG2023 is presented by the International Gas Union (IGU), GTI Energy, and the International Institute of Refrigeration (IIR). It is hosted by the Canadian Gas Association (CGA), and supported by incoming 2026 host, QatarEnergy. For information or tickets visit www.lng2023.org

