Pharmacy Management System Market is experiencing to booming growth 2023-2030 | DMedHOK, Safecare Tech

PMS It provides real-time information on stock availability, facilitates reordering, and helps prevent stockouts or overstocking.

The global Pharmacy Management System Market market size is expected to reach USD 114.66 Bn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights Inc. A pharmacy management system (PMS) is a software solution designed to automate and manage various operations within a pharmacy or a pharmacy chain. It is a comprehensive tool that helps streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and improve patient care and safety. PMS enables electronic prescription processing, including receiving, verifying, and dispensing medications. It allows for easy retrieval of prescription information, drug interactions checking, and adherence to regulatory requirements.

PMS stores and organizes patient information, including demographics, allergies, and medication history. It helps pharmacists identify potential drug interactions, allergies, and medication duplications, ensuring safe and appropriate medication dispensing.

Top Key Players:

★ DMedHOK Inc.

★ Safecare Technology

★ Octal IT Solution

★ McKesson Corporation

★ LS Retail ehf.

★ Liberty Software Inc.

★ GlobeMed Group

★ Datascan

★ Cerner Corporation

★ Allscripts Healthcare LLC

★ Epicor Software Corporation

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Detailed Segmentation :

By Solution Type:

Pharmacy Inventory Management System

Pharmacy Data Management System

Pharmacy Compounding Software System

Pharmacy Benefits Management System

Pharmacy Revenue Cycle Management System

Others

By Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud/Web-Based

On-Premise

