Endotherapy Devices Market Trends, Business Strategies, and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2024

Endotherapy Devices Market 2030

Endotherapy Devices Market report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endoscopic therapy is treatments conducted using a small, tube-like instrument called endoscope. These are minimally invasive treatments that are commonly used to treat conditions such as appendicitis, colon polyps, peptic ulcer, gallbladder disease, and endometriosis. Endotherapy devices market accounted for $3,369 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $5,015 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2024.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co KG, Medtronic Plc., Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc.

Increase in prevalence of diseases that require endotherapy devices as well as technological advancements in endotherapy devices drives the market growth. Furthermore, shorter recovery time, minimal postoperative complications, and rise in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are projected to supplement the market growth. However, infections caused by few endotherapy, dearth of trained physicians & endoscopists, and high costs associated with endotherapy devices could hamper the market growth. Moreover, unmet medical demands and lucrative opportunities in the emerging and developing countries such as China and India offer profitable opportunities for market expansion.

Among the products, GI devices & accessories segment is the dominant segment contributing towards the growth of global endotherapy devices market in 2017 owing to the increase in incidence of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases requiring the use of GI endotherapy.

