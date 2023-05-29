Watch out for the “blind box” promotion scam and theft of credit card information

MACAU, May 29 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) has received various reports alleging that someone has posted an advertisement on a social platform under the pretense of an actual store in Macao, claiming "blind box" toys are available for sale at a low price. Buyers can access the store via the embedded link and pay with credit cards. Once victims entered the one-time transaction password to confirm payment, they discovered that the amount charged to their cards was much higher than the price of the goods. Buyers suspected the “blind box” toys promotion was a hoax to obtain credit card information for making further unauthorized transactions. In the end, the victims never received any product.

PJ reminds the public to remain alert when shopping online. Always choose reputable stores and confirm the authenticity of online stores before making purchases. Never readily fall for online advertising of discounted products to avoid incurring losses. When making an online payment with a credit card, double-check the transaction amount as stated in the SMS message from your bank to reduce the risks of being scammed. Should you suspect you may have encountered fraud, please immediately contact PJ via our anti-scam hotline 88007777, or crime report hotline 993 for assistance.