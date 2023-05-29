2nd inauguration anniversary – Macao Grand Prix Museum celebrates with free admission on 1 June

MACAU, May 29 - Celebrating its 2nd inauguration anniversary as an expanded attraction, the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”), under Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO)’s management, will hold special activities and offer free admission this Thursday (1 June). Residents and visitors are welcome to visit and celebrate the occasion.

Free admission and photos with MAK MAK

Residents and visitors can enjoy free visits to the Museum on 1 June (Thursday). Dressed in a racing outfit, Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK will greet and take pictures with museumgoers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by a balloon twisting activity at 3:30 p.m. A limited quantity of twisted balloons will be given away to museum visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.

Check in on social media for gifts in return

On 1 June, museum visitors can take pictures or videos with exhibits or MAK MAK, at interactive games or the 360 video booth to share on Facebook (set the post as “public”), WeChat or Instagram, with the tag “#MGPM#2ndanniversary”. By presenting their post with 20 likes or more, they can obtain a gift at the information counter at the basement between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the day. Every person can obtain one gift on a first-come, first-served basis while the stock lasts.

Video memory at 360 video booth

Between 1 – 4 June, the Museum features a 360 video booth. Museum visitors can carry fun props and have their video taken. The electronic file of the video can be obtained as a keepsake.

New Motorcycle Racing Simulator brings the thrill

With its continued dedication to innovation and introduction of new elements, the Museum will launch the Motorcycle Racing Simulator on 1 June. With the advanced and professional motion system, brand-new technology of motion senser, actual control of motorcycle and VR headset, players can enjoy the virtual experience of motorcycle racing on Guia Circuit.

The Museum also collaborates with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong for the first time to exhibit the wax figures of eight renowned racing drivers at the Museum since 27 March 2023, including John Macdonald, Ron Haslam, Ayrton Senna, Sebastian Vettel, Michael Rutter, Lewis Hamilton, Robert Huff and Edoardo Mortara.

Limited special at gift shop and café

The gift shop at the Museum features a special sale in celebration of the 2nd inauguration anniversary. There are two kinds of special gift sets available. Some commodities are sold with 50% or 20% off.

Starting from 1 June, the Museum’s café will offer two new themed combos – champion burger combo and racing cat kid combo. Visiting children can obtain a balloon for free on the day. The café will also distribute gifts limited for June, the MPSCOMIC drip bag coffee or the racing cat key chain and stickers, while the stock lasts.

New e-payment channels for online ticket purchase – BNU APP and MPay

The Macao Grand Prix Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except on Tuesdays. Residents and visitors can buy tickets in advance on the Museum’s official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en, or purchase tickets of the day at the Museum. The Museum continues to introduce a variety of online and offline e-payment methods.

Starting from June 2023, museum tickets can be purchased on the website through BNU APP and MPay as well. Buyers can purchase tickets in advance online via e-payment methods as follows: VISA, MasterCard, UnionPay, UnionPay QR, BOC Pay, BNU APP, Tai Fung Pay, CGBPAY, ICBC e-Payment, UePay, Luso Pay, Alipay, MPay and WeChat Pay.

For on-site ticket purchase, they can pay by cash or e-payment channels as follows: VISA, MasterCard, UnionPay, UnionPay Quick Pass, UnionPay QR, BOC Pay, Tai Fung Pay, CGBPAY, ICBC e-Payment, UePay, Luso Pay, Alipay, MPay, WeChat Pay and Macau Pass.