Congratulatory message to the re-elected President of the Republic of Türkiye

29/05/2023

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and members of his family congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as President of the Republic of Türkiye.

In a congratulatory message to esteemed brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on behalf of the Turkmen people, heartfelt congratulations are addressed on this historic day for the Turkish people with a political victory - democratic re-election to the President of the Republic of Türkiye and wishes to achieve great success in state activities in the future.