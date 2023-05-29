Submit Release
News Search

There were 382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,751 in the last 365 days.

Congratulatory message to the re-elected President of the Republic of Türkiye

Congratulatory message to the re-elected President of the Republic of Türkiye

29/05/2023

193

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and members of his family congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as President of the Republic of Türkiye.

In a congratulatory message to esteemed brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on behalf of the Turkmen people, heartfelt congratulations are addressed on this historic day for the Turkish people with a political victory - democratic re-election to the President of the Republic of Türkiye and wishes to achieve great success in state activities in the future.

You just read:

Congratulatory message to the re-elected President of the Republic of Türkiye

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more