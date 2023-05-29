The telephone conversation between the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the President of the Republic of Türkiye

29/05/2023

Today, on May 29, 2023, a telephone conversation was held between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the re-elected President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On behalf of the Turkmen people, as well as on his own behalf and his family members, Arkadag sincerely congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a historic day for the Turkish people, marked by political success - on his re-election on a democratic basis to the President of the Republic of Türkiye.

The re-elected President of the Republic of Türkiye confirmed that effective measures will continue to be taken to comprehensively develop traditionally friendly cooperation with Turkmenistan, support initiatives and efforts aimed at enriching interstate relations with a qualitatively new content.

During a telephone conversation, the sides highly appreciated the Turkmen-Turkish dialogue, discussed the priorities of multilateral relations built on the principles of mutual respect, trust, long-term and close cooperation.

Reaffirming the commitment of the two countries to the comprehensive expansion of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations, Arkadag and the Turkish leader expressed confidence that the partnership based on mutual understanding will contribute to the successful continuation of multilateral interstate cooperation in all areas.

In conclusion, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the re-elected President of the Republic of Türkiye wished each other good health and further success in their state activities, and peace, well-being and prosperity to the fraternal peoples of the two countries.