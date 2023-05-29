Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market Value is Expected to Reach Around USD 23 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.6%

insightSLICE Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market- insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blood drawn from the new-born child's umbilical cord is known as umbilical cord blood or UCB. It is also extracted through the placenta after the baby is delivered. Adult stem cells, which are particularly crucial for regulating all biological processes and for the development of organs in the body of an individual, are abundant in the UCB. An alternate way to obtain cells for transplantation is an umbilical cord blood repository.

𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝:

Leukaemia or lymphoma, severe sickle cell disorders, aplastic anaemia, and serious combined immunodeficiency syndromes are a few of the conditions with the greatest incidence for which umbilical cord blood may be used. The main benefits when employing umbilical cord blood over alternative treatments like bone marrow transplantation include its copious availability, low level of contamination, greater potential for proliferating cells, and lower risk of GvHD, besides other benefits.

The growing list of disorders that can be treated with umbilical cord blood and growing recognition in developing countries are the main factors propelling the growth of the worldwide umbilical cord blood banking market. In addition, the global market for umbilical cord blood banking is expanding quickly as a result of the rising incidence of long-term illnesses and the development of regenerative treatments. Other variables influencing the development of this market include government programs and growing attempts from multiple organizations to raise awareness.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The global umbilical cord blood banking market size was estimated to be US$ 14.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 23 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.6%. The motivation of healthcare businesses to participate in the discovery and commercialization of cord blood stem cell treatments has increased as a result of federal agencies funding cord blood stem cell studies and clinical trials.

Comparable to public blood banks, public blood banks for cord blood allow contributions to be utilized by anybody in need. Given the possibility for utility, public cord blood banking has historically been more accessible to the medical community. Conversely, the donor or the donor's family may use cord blood that has been preserved in private cord blood banks in the case of illness or an emergency.

The global market for umbilical cord blood banking has rigorous regulations, which are impeding the market's quick growth. The governing organization verifies the uniformity of donor selection, donation collection, transportation, testing, storage, handling, freezing, and delivery. It also verifies the quality standards of the collected samples. Another aspect that restricts market expansion is the expensive nature of storage and retrieval of umbilical cord blood from newborn babies.

𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Under the form of storage, usage, customer, and geographical location, the umbilical cord blood banking market is currently divided throughout the world. The market for umbilical cord blood banking has been divided into three categories depending on storage methods: public cord blood centers, commercial cord blood banks, and integrated private and public cord blood banks. The global umbilical cord blood banking industry can be divided into cartilage loss, malignancy, blood illnesses, metabolic illnesses, immunological ailments, and other conditions based on application. Medical centers, drug companies, and academic facilities are among the ultimate consumers of umbilical cord blood banking.

Private blood banking held the largest market share among the various storage methods. Furthermore, it is anticipated that this market segment will continue to dominate in the near future, growing at an annualized rate of 13.9% from 2018 to 2024. Due to better communication among public banks and healthcare facilities that collect cord blood, the demand for umbilical cord blood banking is also growing, and by 2024, this sector is expected to experience substantial development.

The global market for umbilical cord blood banking has been divided into five regions according to geography: North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, South America, Africa, and the Middle East.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

The greatest proportion of the market for umbilical cord blood banking worldwide was held by North America, which is also expected to rule the industry by 2024. This region's overwhelming domination can be linked to the great general understanding of umbilical cord blood banking and the increasing need for stem cell research there. With numerous suppliers providing cord blood banking solutions, the global umbilical cord blood banking industry is segmented.

Additionally, it is projected that the marketplace will become even more competitive as the amount of private cord blood banks increases.

Because more people are becoming aware of the possible uses of cord blood to treat serious illnesses, the umbilical cord blood banking market is booming in Europe.

Additionally, the growth of the umbilical cord blood banking industry in Europe is being significantly influenced by the increase in deliveries that are life. As a consequence of the increased understanding of the dangers of cord blood, the newborn's family currently donates and saves cord blood in either public or private banks throughout the European region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

CSL Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Plc, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medimmune, LLC, Serum Institute of India, Astellas Pharma Inc., and Bio-Manguinhos are a few of the major companies in the global umbilical cord blood banking market.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

By Storage bank:

• public cord blood banks

• private cord blood banks

• coordinated public

• private cord blood banks

By Application:

• cancer

• blood diseases

• metabolic disorders

• immune diseases

• osteopetrosis

• others

By End-user:

hospitals

pharmaceutical companies

research institutes

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

