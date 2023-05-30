Violence During the 2020 U.S. Presidential Elections Brought to Light in the Photography Book "This American Carnage."

Trump supporter gassed and pepper sprayed after attacking the U.S. Capitol on January, 6 2021.

This photography book captures the stark reality of the 2020 presidential elections and the violence that ensued, culminating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

DULLES, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned photographer Diego Montoya captures the violence and chaos of the 2020 U.S. presidential election related protests in Washington D.C. in his first book, This American Carnage . The book features a collection of powerful and evocative images that reveal the intense emotions and tensions that marked the historic events, including the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.Through his lens, Diego provides a unique and unfiltered look at the violence that unfolded on the streets of the nation's capital in the aftermath of the presidential election. The book takes readers on a visual journey through the protests, where supporters of the left and the right clashed, culminating in an event that shook the foundations of American democracy.This American Carnage offers an intimate and haunting portrait of a pivotal moment in American history, one that will resonate for generations to come. From the violence on the left and right to the clashes between police and protestors, Diego has captured it all with a raw and unflinching eye. As Diego himself explains, "This book is not just about the violence, it's about the people who lived through it, who were there on the front lines. I wanted to capture their emotions, their anger, their fears, and their passions."This American Carnage is a testament to the power of photography to capture the essence of a moment in time. The book is a must-read for anyone interested in American politics, photojournalism, social justice, or the art of photography.The book is available for purchase on Amazon and other leading retailers. For more information, please contact Diego Montoya at thisamericancarnagebook@gmail.com.About Diego Montoya:Diego is a documentary photographer known for his evocative and powerful images. His work has been featured in publications such as The New Order Magazine, and he has had exhibitions in the U.S. and Europe. This American Carnage is his first book, and it promises to be one of the most important photography books of the year.

