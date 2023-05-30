Tonomi opens on 9th June with an exclusive collection by former graffiti artist INKIS

Stipa by INKIS Stipa by INKIS framed Stipa by INKIS framed

Experience art like never before - Tonomi, the online limited-edition gallery, opens on 9th June with limited-edition prints by INKIS.

“Creating a series of abstract prints exclusively for Tonomi, allows me to give a keepsake to those who find beauty in what a create”.” — INKIS

UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Limited-edition abstract art prints available in limited runs of 150.

Art enthusiasts and collectors prepare for a unique and exciting addition to the art world. On 9th June, a new online art gallery Tonomi will open its virtual doors, showcasing the exceptional talent of a former graffiti artist, INKIS. The gallery's debut collection will feature a series of limited edition abstract art prints, dropping every few days, each available in exclusive edition runs of just 150.

INKIS, a highly-skilled and innovative artist formerly known under a different moniker, became renowned in street art for their bold graffiti work. They have now transitioned to creating stunning abstract art, combining their colourful street art roots with a fresh, contemporary conceptual perspective. The limited edition prints in the upcoming collection display a masterful blend of vibrant colours, striking patterns, and intricate textures that evoke a sense of wonder and imagination.

Tonomi is committed to providing art lovers an unparalleled platform to discover and purchase unique, high-quality pieces. With a focus on promoting exceptional artists like INKIS, the gallery aims to support and elevate the careers of both emerging and established talent with a carefully curated selection designed to make your space more beautiful.

Tonomi's gallery launch and INKIS's collection on 9th June promises to be a milestone event for the art community. With only 150 limited edition prints available for each piece, collectors and enthusiasts should act quickly to secure a part of this groundbreaking collection before it sells out.

For more information about Tonomi and the exclusive INKIS collection, please visit www.tonomistudio.com or contact the PR Team at press@tonomistudio.com.

About Tonomi:

Tonomi is a cutting-edge art gallery dedicated to showcasing the exceptional talent of artists from diverse backgrounds and styles. Focusing on promoting emerging and established artists, Tonomi offers collectors and art enthusiasts an unparalleled platform to discover and purchase unique, high-quality limited pieces so anyone can find something they love.

