Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Set to Surpass $1.5 Billion by 2026, Driven by a 3.7% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) treatment market has witnessed exceptional growth over the years. With a robust valuation of $1,129 million in 2018, this dynamic market is poised to soar even higher, reaching an estimated value of $1,516 million by 2026. This remarkable projection reflects a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026, underlining the increasing demand for effective PMS treatments.

The growth and success of the PMS treatment market hinge upon the collective efforts of various stakeholders. Pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, researchers, policymakers, and patient advocacy groups are collaborating to bridge gaps in knowledge, raise awareness, and drive advancements in treatment options. By fostering a collaborative ecosystem, these stakeholders are propelling the market forward and ensuring that women worldwide have access to safe, effective, and affordable PMS treatments.

The key players profiled in this report include

𝐀𝐁𝐁𝐕𝐈𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐙𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐚 𝐩𝐥𝐜., 𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐆, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐲’𝐬 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐄𝐥𝐢 𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐊𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐜., 𝐇. 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐀/𝐒, 𝐏𝐟𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐢 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Types of Treatments:

Analgesics: Analgesics, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), are commonly used to relieve pain associated with PMS. These medications help alleviate menstrual cramps, headaches, breast tenderness, and muscle aches.

Antidepressants: Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a class of antidepressant medications, have shown efficacy in managing emotional symptoms associated with PMS, including mood swings, irritability, and depression.

Oral Contraceptives & Ovarian Suppression Agents: Hormonal treatments, such as oral contraceptives and ovarian suppression agents, are prescribed to regulate hormone levels and alleviate PMS symptoms. These medications work by stabilizing hormonal fluctuations and reducing the severity of physical and emotional symptoms.

Others: The "others" category includes various complementary and alternative therapies, dietary supplements, herbal remedies, and lifestyle modifications that are used as adjunct therapies or self-care approaches to manage PMS symptoms.

Types of Treatment Availability:

Prescription: Certain PMS treatments require a prescription from a healthcare professional due to their potential side effects, interactions, or specific indications. Medications like antidepressants and some hormonal therapies fall under this category.

Over-the-Counter (OTC): Some PMS treatments are available without a prescription and can be purchased directly from pharmacies or retail stores. These include analgesics like NSAIDs and certain dietary supplements or herbal remedies.

Distribution Channels:

Hospital Pharmacies: Hospital pharmacies serve as a vital distribution channel for PMS treatments, especially for prescription medications. These pharmacies are typically located within healthcare facilities and cater to inpatient and outpatient needs.

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies: Drug stores and retail pharmacies play a significant role in providing both prescription and OTC PMS treatments to the general public. They offer convenience and accessibility, allowing individuals to obtain medications and other products easily.

Online Pharmacies: With the advent of e-commerce, online pharmacies have gained popularity as a convenient option for purchasing PMS treatments. These platforms provide a wide range of products and home delivery services, enabling individuals to access medications from the comfort of their homes.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

North America:

United States: As a major player in the global healthcare industry, the U.S. contributes significantly to the PMS treatment market. The availability of advanced healthcare facilities, a high prevalence of PMS, and a well-established pharmaceutical industry drive the market in this region.

Canada: Canada also showcases a growing PMS treatment market, supported by a well-developed healthcare system and an increasing focus on women's health. The country's emphasis on patient-centered care and access to healthcare services contributes to market growth.

Mexico: Mexico's PMS treatment market is influenced by factors such as increasing awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for effective therapies. The market is witnessing steady growth due to the country's evolving healthcare landscape.

Europe:

Germany: Germany holds a prominent position in the European PMS treatment market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, extensive research and development activities, and a strong pharmaceutical industry. The country's focus on women's health and well-established regulatory frameworks contribute to market growth.

France: France exhibits a growing market for PMS treatment, owing to increasing awareness, accessibility to healthcare services, and favorable reimbursement policies. The country's emphasis on holistic approaches and alternative therapies also impacts the market.

United Kingdom: The UK plays a significant role in the European PMS treatment market. The presence of well-established healthcare facilities, ongoing research initiatives, and a focus on women's health contribute to market growth in the region.

Italy and Spain: These countries are witnessing steady growth in the PMS treatment market, driven by the increasing prevalence of PMS, rising awareness, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

Rest of Europe: Other European countries contribute to the overall market, benefiting from improving healthcare systems, growing awareness, and evolving treatment approaches.

Asia-Pacific:

Japan: Japan represents a major market for PMS treatment in the Asia-Pacific region. The country's aging population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancements drive market growth. Additionally, cultural factors influencing women's health play a role in shaping the market.

China: China's rapidly growing healthcare industry and increasing focus on women's health contribute to the PMS treatment market. The country's large population and rising disposable income levels create significant opportunities for market expansion.

Australia: Australia showcases a well-developed healthcare system and a strong emphasis on women's health. The country's high-quality healthcare services, research activities, and favorable reimbursement policies support market growth.

India: India presents a growing PMS treatment market due to a large population base, increasing awareness, and improving healthcare infrastructure. The market is witnessing a shift towards patient-centric care and the adoption of digital technologies.

South Korea: South Korea's market is influenced by factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, technological advancements, and increasing awareness about PMS. The country's focus on preventive healthcare and patient education contributes to market growth.

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Other countries in the Asia-Pacific region are also witnessing growth in the PMS treatment market, driven by improving healthcare systems, changing demographics, and rising awareness.

LAMEA:

