Submit Release
News Search

There were 266 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,625 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received President of the World Taekwondo Federation

AZERBAIJAN, May 29 - 29 May 2023, 11:25

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the World Taekwondo Federation Chungwon Choue.

The head of state recalled with pleasure his meetings with Chungwon Choue and extended his congratulations on the 50th anniversary of the World Taekwondo Federation.

The importance of Baku’s hosting the 26th edition of the World Taekwondo Championships was underlined at the meeting.

Chungwon Choue highlighted excellent organization of the event, saying this tournament, which gathered representatives of 144 countries, is the biggest in the taekwondo history. Chungwon Choue said the fact that championship coincides with the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev has a symbolic significance.

Chungwon Choue pointed out that the World Taekwondo Federation had successfully cooperated with the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation for many years.

During the conversation, they noted the government takes much care for sports development in Azerbaijan and highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan’s successfully hosting prestigious international sport competitions.

The head of state pointed out that modern sport complexes also exist in the regions of Azerbaijan along with Baku, and underlined that large sport infrastructure would be created in the liberated lands too.

They said taekwondo enjoys big interest in Azerbaijan, and recalled Azerbaijani athletes’ winning a gold medal in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received President of the World Taekwondo Federation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more