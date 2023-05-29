FARIBA Announces Upcoming Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign to Fuel UGC Content for Social Media - meet the Founder
EINPresswire.com/ -- DRINK FARIBA, the trailblazing isotonic sports drink start-up brand poised to reshape the German beverage industry, is excited to announce that its upcoming Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign in July will not only serve as a platform for backers to support the brand's growth but also play a pivotal role in generating engaging User-Generated Content (UGC) for social media.
"Recognizing the power of social media in today's interconnected world, we understand that content creation and community engagement are essential for building a lasting and impactful brand presence. With the funds raised through the Kickstarter campaign, FARIBA plans to invest in the creation of captivating UGC that will inspire and connect with its growing community," Sabuncuo says.
What is the vision behind FARIBA?
,,Our long-term vision is to build a platform that caters to all the needs of the community, not only in Germany but also across Europe. FARIBA aims to be the first point of contact for all aspects of their lives.''
From idea to launch, what have been the biggest challenges so far, and how did you finance the company?
,,The biggest challenge ultimately was finding partners who understand our vision and are willing to join our movement. With our final product, we directly target our potential customers, but we also differentiate ourselves significantly from mainstream products. This requires partners who can think differently and embrace new approaches to ensure long-term implementation. We are planning to finance the next steps of outreach expansion through a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The goal is to reach German-wide outreach with backing Marketing Expertise and the required funds.''
What is Kickstarter?
,,Kickstarter is a crowdfunding platform. In crowdfunding, a company or individual promotes their business idea to raise funds. Kickstarter itself has little involvement in the ideas. It simply provides the platform for anyone to conduct crowdfunding. It is a kind of social network. In the past, many great ideas have been funded through Kickstarter, and therefore, we also aim for successful funding of our project through this platform.''
Who is the target audience of FARIBA?
,,What sets your products apart? What are the advantages? How do you differ from other providers?
The advantage lies in the fact that we are tapping into an entirely new customer base. We have come to understand our audience so well that they identify and resonate with us. Each of our products has a unique factor that appeals to our customers. It starts with unique flavors, extends to striking and completely redesigned packaging.''
FARIBA, where is the journey headed? Where do you see yourself in five years?
,,Our big goal is to establish a platform as large and diverse as possible. In addition to our beverages, we will soon be launching our first merchandise items. Alongside expanding the portfolio and planning sports events, we are also focusing on developing an app. In five years, we envision it becoming the focal point of our community.''
Join the movement:
https://www.kickstarter.com/profile/drinkfariba
Media Contact:
Osman Sabuncuo
FARIBA
Staufeneckstraße 56
73054 Eislingen
Germany
info@drinkfariba.de
+49 176 61142413
https://www.instagram.com/drinkfariba/
https://www.tiktok.com/@drinkfariba
