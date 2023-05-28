Opening of new border checkpoints in Shahritus district of Khatlon Province and participation in the festive event on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the establishment of Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, May 28 - On May 28, 2023, 29 years have passed since the establishment of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the independent Republic of Tajikistan.

On the occasion of this historic date, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan, Army General Emomali Rahmon, visited the Shahritus district of Khatlon Province and put in commission the border checkpoints "Ayvoj" and "Mehnat".

In the Border Detachment "Ayvoj" of the State Committee for National Security, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon for the first time virtually (online) inspected the facilities of a number of border detachments and modern observation posts, which were built and equipped by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in a very short time with high quality.

To the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, regarding the modern conditions of service and the readiness of the military personnel to protect the state border at the new checkpoints, the commanders of the border detachments in the cities and districts of Khorug, Shugnon, Rushon, Darvoz and Vanj of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, three checkpoints in Shamsiddin Shohin district, 7 border checkpoints in Panj, Farkhor, Dusti and Jayhun districts of Khatlon Province reported.

It is worth mentioning that only today, on the occasion of the Day of Tajik Border Guards, 33 new border facilities for the service of 4,000 soldiers were commissioned across the country. Also, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country, Army General Emomali Rahmon, presented 166 families of officers of the Border Troops with apartments equipped with all household items.

President Emomali Rahmon opened the new border detachment "Ayvoj" in Shahritus district, which was built in honor of the Day of Tajik border guards. The detachment is equipped with all modern conditions and up-to-date observation techniques on the state border.

After the opening of the "Ayvoj" border detachment of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Honorable Emomali Rahmon got acquainted with the conditions of service and stay of soldiers, the control center of the state border line, and praised the quality of work. It should be said that in the winter the air temperature in Ayvoj is 32 degrees and in the summer the temperature reaches 63 degrees.

The border checkpoints "Ayvoj" and "Mehnat" were fully equipped with the most modern technical means in order to protect the state border, based on the constant attention and direct support of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan, Army General Emomali Rahmon.

On the Border Guards Day, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan purchased 100 different types of military equipment and presented them to the employees of the newly established checkpoints "Ayvoj" and "Mehnat" in order to strengthen the technical capacity and equip units of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Also on this day, the Honorable Emomali Rahmon opened a two-story residential building with 12 apartments in the border area of "Ayvoj" and presented the apartment keys to the lucky families of the officers.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon had a sincere conversation with the soldiers in the canteen of the new frontier post and got acquainted with their service conditions. The Leader of the Nation exhorted the soldiers to serve faithfully for the protection of the state's borders.

At the "Mehnat" border post, 4 apartments have been built for the officers with all living conditions and necessary items, and today the Head of State handed over the keys to their owners.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, after familiarizing himself with the conditions of service and stay of the soldiers and officers of the border detachment "Ayvoj" and the border checkpoint "Mehnat", spoke to the staff on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the establishment of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.

After the speech of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, in the solemn event in honor of the Day of Tajik Border Guards, the military parade of the border detachment "Ayvoj" of Shahritus district and a large number of different military equipment was held.