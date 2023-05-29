Medical Transcription Software Market is Anticipated to Surpass USD 7.0 Billion by 2031, Opportunists and Trends 2023

Medical Transcription Software Market

Medical transcription software market is expected to reach $7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical transcription software industry generated $1.6 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $7.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031.

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped the medical transcription software industry grow significantly, owing to surge in coronavirus patients that has created an enormous demand for digital documentation, which, in turn, is expected to positively impact the global medical transcription software market.

The medical transcription software market offers significant opportunities driven by streamlined documentation processes, technological advancements, EHR integration, remote healthcare services, compliance with regulations, and international market expansion.

Streamlined Documentation Processes: Demand for efficient healthcare documentation processes drives market growth.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in speech recognition and NLP enhance software accuracy and efficiency.

EHR Integration: Seamless integration with EHRs improves interoperability and data transfer.

Remote Healthcare Services: Increased reliance on telehealth creates demand for transcription solutions supporting virtual consultations.

Compliance with Regulations: Data security and HIPAA compliance are key features sought by healthcare providers.

International Market Expansion: Global demand for software solutions supporting multiple languages and regional requirements.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By deployment, the cloud-based segment was highest contributor to medical transcription software industry in 2021.

• By type, the voice recognition segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By end user facility, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0%

• Region-wise, North America generated the largest revenue share in 2021, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

• 3M, Dolbey System, Inc.,

• Global Medical Transcription,

• DeepScribe, Inc.,

• Microsoft Corporation (Nuance Communication, Inc.),

• Amazon, Inc. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.),

• ZyDoc Medical Transcription,

• SmartMD,

• AQuity Solutions,

• iMedX.

