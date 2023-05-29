Surgical Masks Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Surgical Masks Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Surgical Masks Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s surgical masks market forecast, the surgical masks market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.37Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global surgical masks industry is due to increase in the number of surgeries. Europe region is expected to hold the largest surgical masks market share. Major surgical masks companies include 3M, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Ansell Ltd., O&M Halyard Inc., Cardinal Health Inc.

Surgical Masks Market Segments

●By Product Type: Basic Surgical Mask, Anti-Fog Foam Surgical Mask, Fluid Or Splash Resistant Surgical Mask, Other Products

●By Material Type: Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane, Polyester, Cotton

●By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

●By End-Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical centers, Individuals, Other End-UsersBy Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A surgical mask refers to a disposable, loose-fitting product that forms a physical barrier between the wearer's lips and nose to avoid any potential pollutants. The primary functions of a surgical mask are to protect patients and healthcare professionals from individuals who may have respiratory illnesses.

The Table Of Content For The Surgical Masks Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Surgical Masks Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Surgical Masks Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

