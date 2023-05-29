Bắc Giang plans to export 96,000 tonnes of lychee

VIETNAM, May 29 - HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Bắc Giang is expected to export about 96,000 tonnes of lychee in this year’s crop, accounting for about 53 per cent of output and up 15.2 per cent compared to last year’s crop.

Its main export markets are China, EU, the US, Australia, Japan, Korea, some countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

This year, 84,000 tonnes of lychee is expected to be sold in the domestic market, accounting for 46.7 per cent of total output.

The lychee consumption channel is through distribution traders, wholesale markets, traditional markets, commercial centres, supermarket systems, major domestic and international e-commerce platforms and social network platforms. — VNS