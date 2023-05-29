Memorial Day: Utah AG Honors Those Who Have Fallen For Our Flag

May 29, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes is honoring those Americans who have not just fought for our flag but fallen for it. On Memorial Day, may we be reminded never to forget them and the ultimate price they paid for the liberty and prosperity we are blessed with.

Attorney General Reyes said: “America has lost many noble sons and daughters in the service to our nation. One such Utahn is USMC SSgt Taylor Hoover. Taylor died in 2021 defending the Abbey Gate at Kabul airport. After being hit by a suicide bomber, he spent the last bit of strength continuing to protect and aid others in the fight.

“We will never forget you, Marine! Watching you laid to rest in Arlington was one of the most sacred days of my life.”