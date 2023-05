Graft Versus Host Disease Market Forecast : Surpass USD 10.4 Billion by 2031, Report

Graft Versus Host Disease Market

The global graft versus host disease industry was estimated at $3.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $10.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.5%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Graft versus host disease industry was estimated at $3.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $10.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) market refers to the industry involved in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of GVHD, a medical condition that can occur after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. GVHD develops when the transplanted donor cells recognize the recipient's body tissues as foreign and attack them. It is a potentially life-threatening complication that affects various organs and systems in the body.

๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐๐š๐ง๐๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐จ๐ง ๐†๐ซ๐š๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐•๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐‡๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ?

A sharp decline in the number of transplantation procedures.

The fact that it requires the routine use of reusable equipment with close contact with patients impacted the global graft versus host disease market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, the market has already gotten back on track.

๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก-

Surge in geriatric population and increase in the prevalence of nephrological, leukemia, myeloma, and lymphoma cancer drive the global graft versus host disease market. Furthermore, rise in number of bone marrow transplants being carried around the globe to treat specific types of cancers has supplemented the growth even more. Simultaneously, rise in the GVHD-prevalent population, advancements in the diagnostic measures of the disease, approval of novel treatments, and a greater range of prophylaxis options are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐€๐œ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐†๐•๐‡๐ƒ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ-

By treatment type, the acute GVHD segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global graft versus host disease market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in the geriatric population coupled with increase in number of allogeneic transplantations drive the segment growth.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง'๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž-

By end-use, the hospitals pharmacies segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global graft versus host disease market revenue in 2021, and will dominate by 2031, due to surge in demand for transplantation drugs. At the same time, the online pharmacies segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic in which the buying pattern of most of the individuals has changed to online pharmacies.

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-

North America garnered the major share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global graft versus host disease market. This is attributed to increase in the number of organ donations of deceased persons for transplantation, rise in allogenic transplantation procedure, and surge in cancer patients in this province. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.9% throughout the forecast period, due to increase in demand for drugs such as corticosteroids and monoclonal antibodies across the region.

๐†๐ซ๐š๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐•๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐‡๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Asahi Kasei

AbbVie

Bristol Myer Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Sanofi.

Incyte Corporation

Pfizer

Accord Healthcare Limited

Merck & Co

Novartis

