Graft Versus Host Disease Market Forecast : Surpass USD 10.4 Billion by 2031, Report

Graft Versus Host Disease Market

The global graft versus host disease industry was estimated at $3.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $10.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.5%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Graft versus host disease industry was estimated at $3.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $10.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) market refers to the industry involved in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of GVHD, a medical condition that can occur after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. GVHD develops when the transplanted donor cells recognize the recipient's body tissues as foreign and attack them. It is a potentially life-threatening complication that affects various organs and systems in the body.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12294

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐮𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

A sharp decline in the number of transplantation procedures.

The fact that it requires the routine use of reusable equipment with close contact with patients impacted the global graft versus host disease market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, the market has already gotten back on track.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡-

Surge in geriatric population and increase in the prevalence of nephrological, leukemia, myeloma, and lymphoma cancer drive the global graft versus host disease market. Furthermore, rise in number of bone marrow transplants being carried around the globe to treat specific types of cancers has supplemented the growth even more. Simultaneously, rise in the GVHD-prevalent population, advancements in the diagnostic measures of the disease, approval of novel treatments, and a greater range of prophylaxis options are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬)@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ff3fc616753bd2bb1f1f1a67896aa561

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐆𝐕𝐇𝐃 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏-

By treatment type, the acute GVHD segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global graft versus host disease market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in the geriatric population coupled with increase in number of allogeneic transplantations drive the segment growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞-

By end-use, the hospitals pharmacies segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global graft versus host disease market revenue in 2021, and will dominate by 2031, due to surge in demand for transplantation drugs. At the same time, the online pharmacies segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic in which the buying pattern of most of the individuals has changed to online pharmacies.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12294

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-

North America garnered the major share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global graft versus host disease market. This is attributed to increase in the number of organ donations of deceased persons for transplantation, rise in allogenic transplantation procedure, and surge in cancer patients in this province. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.9% throughout the forecast period, due to increase in demand for drugs such as corticosteroids and monoclonal antibodies across the region.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐮𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Asahi Kasei

AbbVie

Bristol Myer Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Sanofi.

Incyte Corporation

Pfizer

Accord Healthcare Limited

Merck & Co

Novartis

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

X-Ray Detector Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/x-ray-detectors-market

Drug Discovery Informatics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drug-discovery-informatics-market-A07074

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.