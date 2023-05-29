Memorial Day Sale from Digiarty: Up to 52% Off Full License for VideoProc Converter

VideoProc Converter

Digiarty Software's VideoProc Team has launched a huge Memorial Day Sale, offering up to 52% off on their popular software product, VideoProc Converter.

We are thrilled to offer our customers the opportunity to harness the full potential of VideoProc Converter at an exceptional price during this Memorial Day Sale.” — Huston Xu, the Development Manager of Digiarty Software

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VideoProc Team from Digiarty Software kicks off the highly anticipated Memorial Day Special 2023. Commemorating this special occasion, the sale features incredible discounts of up to 52% off on the renowned software product, VideoProc Converter. This limited-time offer provides an excellent opportunity for users to harness the power of VideoProc at an unbeatable price.

Memorial Day, traditionally an American holiday observed on the last Monday of May, pays tribute to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. military. While it is a solemn day of remembrance, Memorial Day has evolved into an unofficial shopping season. Major e-commerce platforms and merchants, such as Amazon and Walmart, have embraced the spirit of this holiday by launching significant deals and mark-downs. Digiarty Software is also joining in, empowering online shoppers with exclusive coupon codes to enhance their Memorial Day shopping experience and help them freely record, convert, compress, and refine their holiday video stories.

Digiarty Software is a leading multimedia software development company dedicated to providing innovative video/audio solutions that meet the evolving needs of users worldwide. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on user-friendly experiences, Digiarty Software has established itself as a trusted name in the industry.

At the forefront of its offerings, VideoProc Converter stands as a versatile software solution for video conversion, compression, processing, downloading, and recording. Its intuitive interface and comprehensive set of features make it an indispensable tool for both beginners and amateurs. The software empowers users to effortlessly convert, resize, edit, and improve SD/HD/4K videos from various sources, including action cameras, smartphones, drones, and more. With its GPU-powered processing speed and support for a wide range of formats, the video converter ensures a seamless video processing experience.

Highlighted features of VideoProc Converter include:

• Level-3 Hardware Acceleration: Harness the power of GPU acceleration technology to expedite video decoding and encoding, resulting in significantly reduced processing times.

• Efficient Format Conversion: Convert videos to and from various formats and codecs, including popular and special options like MP4, AVI, MKV, MOV, HEVC, VP9, AV1, ProRes, and more, while preserving the highest possible quality.

• One-click Compress Feature: Reduce the video file size by entering the target size or dragging the slider. Possible to shrink the video by 90% easily. 7 flexible options to customize the output file size for different uses.

• 29-Quick Editing Tools: Seamlessly edit videos with a comprehensive set of tools, such as trimming, merging, cropping, adding subtitles, applying effects, and adjusting playback speed.

• Advanced Video Processing: Utilize cutting-edge algorithms to process videos with utmost precision, including stabilization, denoising, fisheye correction, and more.

• Versatile Screen Recording: Capture the screen activity along with system audio, microphone input, or both, ideal for creating tutorials, gaming recordings, and more.

Huston Xu, the Development Manager of Digiarty Software, expressed his excitement about the VideoProc Memorial Day Sale, stating, "We are thrilled to offer our customers the opportunity to harness the full potential of VideoProc Converter at an exceptional price during this Memorial Day Sale. With our cutting-edge features and user-friendly interface, VideoProc is designed to empower users in their video editing and processing endeavors."

Looking towards the future, Digiarty Software remains committed to continuous development, ensuring the delivery of advanced technologies and next-generation software products that cater to the ever-evolving needs of its valued customers.

Availability and Pricing

The full version of VideoProc Converter is available at $2.16 per month only for use on 3 Windows/Mac computers. Customers are free to choose Premium 365, Lifetime License, or Family License. Don't miss out on the remarkable VideoProc Memorial Day Special. Visit the website to explore the exceptional discounts available for only today:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software development company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video/audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base worldwide and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com/