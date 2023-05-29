Unleashing the Potential: Exploring Next-Generation Genetic Engineering in Agriculture Market 2023

Next Generation Genetic Engineering in Agriculture Market

The global next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture market is projected to reach $1,298 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture market size was valued at $756 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,298 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

CAGR: 5.9%

• Current Market Size: USD 576 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021 – 2030

• Base Year: 2021

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12735

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞

DNA & RNA Sequencing

Genotyping

GENE Expression Profiling

GMO-trait Purity Testing

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐭

Yield improvement

Disease resistance

Herbicide tolerance

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins Scientific SE

Illumina, Inc.

KeyGene N.V.

Neogen Corporation

Novogene Corporation Ltd.

NRGene Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

QIAGEN N.V.

SGS-TraitGenetics GmbH

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (250+ 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/next-generation-genetic-engineering-in-agriculture-market/purchase-options

The agricultural industry is constantly seeking innovative solutions to meet the increasing demands for food production, while also addressing challenges such as climate change, pest resistance, and limited resources. Next-generation genetic engineering holds immense promise in revolutionizing agriculture by unlocking the full potential of crop improvement. In this blog, we will explore the exciting advancements and market trends in next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture, highlighting its potential to reshape the future of farming.

𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Introduce the concept of next-generation genetic engineering and its significance in agriculture.

Discuss the principles and techniques involved, such as CRISPR-Cas9, gene editing, and RNA interference.

Highlight the advantages of next-generation genetic engineering over traditional breeding methods.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

Provide an overview of the latest advancements in next-generation genetic engineering, focusing on crop traits like yield improvement, disease resistance, and enhanced nutritional value.

Explore case studies and success stories of genetically engineered crops that have shown remarkable performance in field trials.

Discuss the potential impact of next-generation genetic engineering on sustainable agriculture and food security.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Analyze the current market landscape of next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture.

Highlight key players, research institutions, and startups involved in developing and commercializing genetic engineering technologies.

Discuss the market potential and growth prospects for next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture, including forecasts and estimated market value.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

Examine the regulatory frameworks and policies surrounding next-generation genetic engineering in different countries.

Discuss public perception, ethical concerns, and potential risks associated with genetically modified crops.

Address the importance of transparent communication and responsible implementation of next-generation genetic engineering technologies.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

Identify challenges and obstacles in the widespread adoption of next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture.

Discuss ongoing research and development efforts to overcome these challenges.

Provide insights into the future outlook of the market, including emerging trends and potential breakthroughs.

𝐃𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12735

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It covers next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture market growth.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 –

𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/central-nervous-disorders-therapeutics-market-A13121

𝐍𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐩𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nasal-polyps-treatment-market-A13674

𝐁𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bovine-lactoferrin-market-A17094