PHILIPPINES, May 29 - Press Release

May 29, 2023 Gatchalian on Mother Tongue policy review: listen to teachers Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the Department of Education (DepEd) to listen to teachers amid ongoing efforts to review the implementation of the Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE). "Listen to our teachers, our supervisors, superintendents, and principals. They're our soldiers on the ground. Makinig tayo sa kanila," Gatchalian said. The lawmaker cited his observations from the ground, which were generated from consultations with teachers in Pangasinan, Davao, Cebu, and Metro Manila. According to the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, the diversity of languages in many communities is posing complications in the implementation of mother tongue-based education. While the MTB-MLE recognizes 19 languages as medium of instruction, the 2020 Philippine Statistics Authority's Census of Population records as many as 245 languages used nationwide. The lawmaker observed that some of the teachers who are not fluent in the mother tongue are asked to use it as the medium of instruction. He also cited teachers' reports that Grade 4 learners have difficulty when they start learning Math and Science using English as the medium of instruction, four years after learning those subjects in their mother tongue. Gatchalian added that in multilingual school settings, the MTB-MLE policy may discriminate against learners who do not speak the regional language chosen as the medium of instruction. A 2019 study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) on the MTB-MLE earlier pointed out that schools tend to use regional languages that are not necessarily the same ones that learners use at home. The study added that surveyed schools assumed that learners have only one first language when learners, in fact, have several first languages. The state think tank also pointed out that among the 16, 827 schools it surveyed, less than 10% are doing the four activities needed to implement the MTB-MLE: writing big books on language, literature, and culture; documentation of the orthography of the language; documentation of grammar; and documentation of a dictionary of the language. "We have implemented the MTB-MLE since 2013, it's about time that we come up with an assessment whether it's effective or not, and how it affects learner outcomes," Gatchalian concluded. Pakinggan ang sentimyento ng mga guro sa pagrepaso ng Mother Tongue policy -Gatchalian Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Education (DepEd) na pakinggan ang mga guro sa gitna ng pagrepaso sa Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE). "Pakinggan natin ang ating mga guro, mga supervisor, mga superintendent, at mga punong-guro. Sila ang ating mga sundalo. Makinig tayo sa kanila," ani Gatchalian. Ibinahagi ni Gatchalian ang naging resulta ng kanyang mga konsultasyon sa mga guro sa Pangasinan, Davao, Cebu, at Metro Manila. Ayon sa Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, isang hamon sa pagpapatupad ng polisiya sa mother tongue ang napakaraming mga wika sa bansa. Bagama't pormal na kinikilala ng polisiya ng MTB-MLE ng DepEd ang 19 wikang gamit sa pagtuturo, umabot sa 245 ang wikang naitala ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) sa Census of Population noong 2020. Batay sa obserbasyon ng mambabatas, may ilang mga guro na hindi bihasa sa paggamit ng mother tongue ang napipilitang gamitin ito sa pagtuturo. Ibinahagi niya rin ang mga ulat ng mga guro na nahihirapan ang mga mag-aaral sa Grade 4, kung saan nagsisimula ang pag-aaral ng Math at Science sa Ingles, apat na taon matapos ang pag-aaral sa mga paksang ito gamit ang mother tongue. Sa mga multilingual na paaralan, maaaring may diskriminasyong naidudulot ang MTB-MLE policy sa mga mag-aaral na gumagamit ng wika na hindi pareho sa lokal na wikang ginagamit sa pagtuturo. Una nang tinukoy ng isang pag-aaral ng Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) na ginagamit ng mga paaralan ang mga lokal na wika na maaaring hindi pareho sa ginagamit ng mga mag-aaral sa bahay. Pinuna rin ng pag-aaral ang kaisipang isa lamang ang unang wika ng mga mag-aaral, bagama't gumagamit ang mga mag-aaral ng maraming unang wika. Ayon pa sa PIDS, wala pang 10% porsyento sa mga 16, 827 na lumahok sa kanilang pag-aaral ang nakapagsagawa ng apat na gawaing kailangan para sa epektibong pagpapatupad ng MTB-MLE. Kabilang dito ang pagsulat ng mga aklat sa wika, panitikan, at kultura; dokumentasyon ng ortograpiya ng wika; dokumentasyon ng balarila; at dokumentasyon ng diksyunaryo ng wika. "Ipinatupad na natin ang MTB-MLE mula 2013, panahon na upang magsagawa tayo ng pagsusuri kung epektibo nga ito o hindi, at kung paano nito naaapektuhan ang pagkatuto ng ating mga mag-aaral," pahayag ni Gatchalian.