Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market Size, Share, Forecast, Trends And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market size is predicted to reach $9.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5%.

The growth in the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market is due to increasing number of the elderly population. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major wheelchair conversion companies include Freedom Motors USA, Brotherwood Automobility Limited, Vantage Mobility International, Rollx Vans, AMS Vans Inc.

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market Segments
• By Entry Point: Side Entry, Rear Entry
• By Mode Of Entry: Ramps, Lifts
• By Vehicle Type: Sport Utility Vehicle, Trucks, Other Vehicle Types
• By Geography: The global wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wheelchair-accessible vehicle converters are the vehicle that has been specially designed to allow the wheelchair user to travel securely and comfortably while seated in their wheelchair.

