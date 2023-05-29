New Research Reveals Strong Link between Traders' Intuitive Skills and Profitability
Our brains only perceive a fraction of reality, and although the subconscious mind significantly influences our decisions and behaviour, its capabilities often go unnoticed.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking study titled "Traders' Anticipatory Feelings and Traders' Profitability: An Exploratory Study," published in the Journal of Behavioral and Experimental Finance, researchers have made a significant discovery. They successfully measured traders' intuitive skills by analyzing their anticipatory feelings during a guessing game. Using IntuitionPro, a Galvanic Skin Response (GSR) detector and a specialized application, 27 traders from an investment management firm in Singapore underwent testing with two Intuition-Pro devices and an application. The traders also completed a self-report questionnaire about their trading habits, skills, and demographics. The researchers recorded and analyzed the traders' unconscious body reactions, observing notable differences in pre-choice GSR values between correct and incorrect guesses, which aligned with their post-choice GSR values. These findings indicate the presence of anticipatory feelings (AF) that accurately predicted outcomes.
Interestingly, traders with higher AF scores demonstrated greater profitability. The study revealed a remarkable correlation between intuitive skills and profitability, with traders who exhibited higher levels of intuition demonstrating a greater ability to anticipate outcomes accurately. The study was conducted by Dr. Nicolas Hamelin, Archana Jois and Dr. Marco Bonelli, who have shed light on the crucial role of intuitive abilities in trading.
This research highlights the significance of intuitive abilities in trading and opens up new avenues for understanding and enhancing traders' performance. The study also investigates the role of meditation and holistic activities in enhancing traders' intuitive skills and profitability. Findings indicate that traders who practice these activities have higher anticipatory feeling scores, leading to better predictions of market movements and increased profitability. Integrating meditation and holistic practices into traders' routines can improve decision-making abilities and ultimately boost profitability in the trading field.
Dr Nicolas Hamelin, Associate Professor and Neuroscience Lab Director at SPJAIN School of Global Management Sydney Campus and former Research Fellow at the American University in Cairo, along with Andrew Youssef, Paul Devine, CEO of Australace, and Dr Marco Bonelli, Professor of Finance and former Senior Managing Director & Head of Research at IFS Securities, express their belief in the untapped potential of the subconscious mind. Dr. Hamelin states, "Our brains only perceive a fraction of reality, and although the subconscious mind significantly influences our decisions and behaviour, its capabilities often go unnoticed."
Intuition Pro, founded in Sydney in early 2017, aims to revolutionise the way we harness intuition and improve decision-making skills. With a commitment to pioneering neuroscience-based products for personal and scientific advancement, they continue to bring innovation to the forefront.
