Aluminum Slug Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aluminum Slug Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s aluminum slug market forecast, the aluminum slug market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 4.95 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global aluminum slug industry is due to the growing demand for personal care products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest aluminum slug market share. Major aluminum slug companies include Ball Corporation, Fuchuan Metal Technologies Co. Ltd., Aluminium Rheinfelden Semis GmbH, Talum, Aluman S.A.

Aluminum Slug Market Segments

●By Type: Round Type, Square And Rectangular Type, Perforated Type, Other Type

● By Material: PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled Aluminum), PIR (Post-Industrial Recycled Aluminum), Green Virgin Aluminum, Other Materials

●By Application: Tubes, Aerosols, Technical Parts, Other Applications

●By End-Users: Automotive, Food And Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Paint And Coating, Electrical, Other End-UsersBy Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The aluminum slug refers to a type of metal blank available in a variety of thicknesses and forms that is made of an alloy of aluminum with a silver color. These are used in various industries as they are sustainable, eco-friendly, and recyclable.

