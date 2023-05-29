Global Container Fleet Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Container Fleet Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Container Fleet Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers container fleet market analysis and every facet of the container fleet market research. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the container fleet market size is predicted to reach a value of $16.58 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4% through the forecast period.
The raising demand for cargo transportation through ships is expected to propel the container fleet market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major container fleet market leaders include Mitsui O.S.K Lines Ltd., Evergreen Marine Corporation, Mediterranean Shipping Corporation SA, Hyundai Merchant Marine CoLtd, China Ocean Shipping Group Company, Maersk Line Limited.
Container Fleet Market Segmentation
1) By Type: Dry Container, Reefer Container, Tank Container, Special Container, Other Types
2) By Application: Consume Goods Transport, Industrial Transport, Food Transport
3) By End-User: Automotive, Mining And Minerals, Oil Gas And Chemicals, Food And Agriculture, Retails
This type of fleet is also a cargo fleet that uses containerization to carry all of its cargo in bigger-size intermodal containers. It is used to keep or store items, such as a box or bottle.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Container Fleet Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
