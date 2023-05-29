Traffic Fatality: 3600 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Monday, September 19, 2022, in the 3600 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., the victim was operating a motorized scooter and travelling eastbound in the 3600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. An unknown dark blue Toyota Camry struck the scooter from behind then fled the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, the victim was pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the victim succumbed to their injuries sustained from the traffic crash.

The decedent has been identified as 43-year-old Carlos Aguiar, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.