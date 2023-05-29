Global 5G Modem Market is Projected to Hit $10.8 Billion Sales by 2031

Applications of 5G Modems Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5G modem market report offers a current market analysis throughout the forecast timeframe. The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market for 5G modem and highlights the major factors impacting market growth. According to a research report published by Allied Market Research, the global 5G modem market was valued at $845.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $10.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 29.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The research provides a detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global 5G modem market. The market is driven by factors such as a growth in demand for high-speed internet and large network coverage and surge in demand for mobile broadband operational frequency. Moreover, high investment cost and infrastructure challenges in the implementation of 5G network may hamper the growth to some extent. On the contrary, an increase in government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia Pacific region is expected to provide ample opportunities in the upcoming years. These insights shower necessary guidance to determine driving factors and implement strategies to gain sustainable growth and tap on opportunities to explore the potential of the market.

The key players in the market are Xilinx, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Spreadtrum Communications, Qorvo, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, MediaTek Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and Qualcomm Technologies.

Segmentation:

The report provides an extensive segmentation of the global 5G modem market based on modem type, mode, application, and region.

By Modem type:

Internal/integrated

External

By Mode:

Single mode

Multimode

By Application:

Mobile and Tablets

Wearable

Automotive

Virtual reality

Others

By Region:

North America (Mexico, Canada, and the U.S.)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Spain, France, the U.K., France, Germany, and rest of Europe)

LAMEA (the Middle East, and Latin America, and Africa)

Key questions Covered in the 5G Modem Market Report:

What is the leading application of 5G Modem market?

Which is the largest regional market for 5G modems?

Which are the top companies to hold the market share in 5G modems?

What is the estimated industry size of 5G Modems?