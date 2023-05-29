PM urges Hà Giang Province to boost tourism into its spearhead sector

VIETNAM, May 29 -

HÀ GIANG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday urged the northern province of Hà Giang, known for its magnificent mountain landscapes, to develop tourism into its spearhead economic sector by building high-quality, unique products that are linked with local culture.

The Government leader made the remarks while visiting the province and held a working session with its leadership on reviewing the socio-economic development situation in 2022 and in the first months of 2023 and looking into the province's proposals.

Hà Giang is the northernmost locality of Việt Nam bordering China, with a total natural area of 8,000sq.km and a population of over 900,000 (88 per cent of which are ethnic minority people).

In terms of tourism potential, Hà Giang has majestic and beautiful nature, a pristine environment, and many destinations that are well-known domestically and internationally, such as the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau, the country's first global geopark, the Nho Quế River, the Hoàng Su Phì terraced rice fields, the Heaven's Gate, the Twin Mountains of Quản Bạ, Mã Pì Lèng Pass, and the flagpole of Lũng Cú.

The province's large forestlands with potential for carbon trading and great biodiversity, famous beautiful sights along with rich traditions and culture of diverse ethnic groups, abundant water resources, and several large reserves of minerals are all prime conditions for the province's green, sustainable development.

According to the report from Hà Giang, the province posted a GRDP growth of 7.62 per cent in 2022 (higher than the target of 7.5 per cent), with GRDP per capita increased by VNĐ3.66 million (US$155,8).

GRDP in the first quarter of 2023 grew by 2.65 per cent, with agriculture continuing to flourish and services and tourism on a positive recovery trajectory.

Culture, society, education, healthcare, and labour are receiving more attention from the local authorities, with policies for ethnic minorities and poverty reduction being coordinated. The poverty rate has decreased by an average of 4.4 per cent per year during 2021-2022.

National defence, security, and border protection have been maintained, and social order and safety have been ensured. Cooperation and exchange activities with the Guangxi and Yunnan provinces of China have been strengthened.

PM Chính at the meeting said the economic size of Hà Giang is still small, and local budget collection is not enough for its own spending needs.

The PM urged Hà Giang to accelerate public investment disbursement, drastically implement the national target programmes and the socio-economic recovery and development programme, and push ahead with the materialisation of strategic breakthroughs in the institution, infrastructure and personnel training.

At the same time, he said more attention should be paid to the growth engines of investment, consumption and export, asking the locality to restructure its industrial sector and develop hydro-electricity in tandem with the rational use of water resources and the protection of the environment and biodiversity.

The province needs to promote products and create livelihoods for people through various forms, with new industries, new development spaces, new industrial parks, and new service areas, with the construction of strategic infrastructure (transportation, electricity, water, telecommunications), PM Chính said, adding that infrastructure, especially transportation infrastructure, remains a bottleneck for Hà Giang.

The PM asked the province to improve the efficiency of border gate economic zones and bring into full play its shared border with China in product consumption.

He said that Hà Giang should maximise all resources for development, raise the efficiency of foreign investment attraction and use, and continue with administrative reform.

The Government leader also noted that the poverty rate of 37.08 per cent in Hà Giang in 2022 was the highest in the country, with seven out of its 10 communes being rated as poor localities, asking the leaders to pay attention to alleviating poverty and improving the lives of ethnic minorities groups, especially in remote areas.

Hà Giang should develop its culture with the view of the traditional cultures of the 19 ethnic groups in the province, stressing that cultural development helps maintain security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

PM Chính also agreed to provide partial funding for unexploded ordnance clearance and disposal, combined with the search for martyrs' remains and the clearing of land to create livelihoods for the people on an area of over 3,000 hectares along the borderline.

The Government leader also told the province to prioritise addressing the lack of clean water in four rocky districts and the lack of electricity in 200 villages, using State fund allocation in the mid-term.

Also on Sunday, PM Chính and his entourage offered incense at the Vị Xuyên National Martyrs' Cemetery, the resting place of more than 1,870 soldiers who laid down their lives during the struggle to defend the northern border.

The same day, the PM cut the ribbon to inaugurate the provincial museum, which covers about 4,100 sq.m with a total investment capital of over VNĐ106 billion ($4.51 million). — VNS