Traffic Fatality: Intersection of South Capitol Street and N Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in the intersection of South Capitol Street and N Street, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 3:10 a.m., a 2006 Ford Focus was travelling northbound on South Capitol Street, Southeast on a green light. At the same time, an adult male and an adult female were walking across South Capitol Street at N Street, SE against a red light. The Ford Focus struck the adult female pedestrian and continued to travel striking a retaining wall until the vehicle came to a final rest in the 1200 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 49-year-old Milosha Stephens, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

