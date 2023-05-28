Submit Release
News Search

There were 123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,397 in the last 365 days.

Information Sought: Suspect Operating an All-Terrain Vehicle / Dirt Bike on Public Space in the District

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department's Violent Crime Suppression Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who was Operating an All-Terrain Vehicle / Dirt Bike, on public space, on Monday, May 15, 2023, in the 4800 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest.

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $250 to anyone who provides information that leads to the identification of the person or persons responsible for riding a dirt bike or all-terrain vehicle on the streets of the District of Columbia. Please reference CCN: 23-076-973

You just read:

Information Sought: Suspect Operating an All-Terrain Vehicle / Dirt Bike on Public Space in the District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more