Information Sought: Suspect Operating an All-Terrain Vehicle / Dirt Bike on Public Space in the District

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department's Violent Crime Suppression Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who was Operating an All-Terrain Vehicle / Dirt Bike, on public space, on Monday, May 15, 2023, in the 4800 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest.

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $250 to anyone who provides information that leads to the identification of the person or persons responsible for riding a dirt bike or all-terrain vehicle on the streets of the District of Columbia. Please reference CCN: 23-076-973