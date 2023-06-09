Jerry "J-Man" Joyner Announces Partnership With Texas Hemp Reporter
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant stride towards the promotion and normalization of cannabis culture and industry, the Texas Hemp Reporter is thrilled to announce a pioneering strategic partnership this Spring with Jerry Joyner, affectionately known as “JMan”, and the team at Weed & Whiskey TV. The Dallas-based platform covers a wide array of cannabis-related content. This exciting collaboration not only marks a new chapter in the Texas Hemp Show's expansion but also brings together some of the most influential figures in the cannabis industry.
A major part of this partnership involves Weed & Whiskey TV's platform on ROKU, a leading provider of on-demand, content. Through the ROKU APP, YouTube channel, and website, Weed & Whiskey TV reaches a diverse audience that is keenly interested in cannabis culture and industry developments. Now, the Texas Hemp Show content will be accessible through these platforms, amplifying its reach to a broader audience base.
The partnership also includes a revamp of Weed & Whiskey News, the network's flagship show, which is now shooting weekly content from its brand-new Austin, Texas studio. Russell Dowden and Jerry Joyner are expected to feature regularly on the show, both separately and together. Dowden, having appeared on Episode 35 last month, and #41 recently is poised to work on several more collaborative projects with Weed & Whiskey TV.
This alliance is an essential step in establishing a robust dialogue around the cannabis industry, aiming to not only educate but also eradicate any lingering stigma associated with cannabis usage. It reflects the increased acceptance of cannabis, particularly hemp, as it becomes more mainstream, especially in Texas.
The Texas Hemp Show has recently reestablished its presence on local radio waves in Austin, Texas, with Waterloo Media and the Austin's ESPN flagship. Airing from 8am to 9am on Saturdays, the show is poised to reach an even larger audience. This expanded reach will not only increase the Texas Hemp Show's listenership, but it will also fuel the growing interest in the business and investment opportunities surrounding the burgeoning cannabis industry and legitimizes the space in the Lone Star State.
Furthermore, the Texas Hemp Show's podcast audience has already been growing rapidly on digital platforms. The addition of ESPN to its broadcasting portfolio will only serve to broaden its listener base and elevate the show to new heights. It also provides a promising platform to highlight the potential of the cannabis industry in terms of business and employment opportunities, as well as its significant contributions to the local economy.
This strategic partnership between the Texas Hemp Reporter, Weed & Whiskey TV, and figures like Jerry Joyner and Russell Dowden, is set to revolutionize the way the cannabis industry is presented and understood in Texas and beyond. It represents a crucial shift towards increased openness and dialogue about cannabis and its many benefits, and is sure to make an indelible mark on the industry's future in Texas. By leveraging each party's strengths and reach, this collaboration will help drive the narrative of the cannabis industry, spark engaging discussions, and offer valuable insights to listeners across various platforms. This initiative truly embodies the spirit of partnership, synergy, and shared vision that underpins the progressive transformation of the cannabis industry.
In conclusion, this strategic partnership promises a dynamic and exciting new chapter in the growth of the cannabis industry in Texas. It underlines the transformative potential of collaborative efforts, fostering a more inclusive, open, and accessible cannabis industry. With these pioneers at the helm, the future of cannabis in the Lone Star State indeed seems promising.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
