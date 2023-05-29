How Music Shaped a Media Mogul and Top Publisher's Journey to Global Prominence
The fascinating tale of how music played a pivotal role in the rise to power of a media tycoon and top publisher has emerged.
Value is expensive; chase after it, and money will come after you.”BADAGRY, LAGOS, NIGERIA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After making a mark in the gospel music industry with a number of hit songs to his credit, Dr. Psalm Ebube has delved into book publishing, digital, and media fields, describing the move as part of God’s plan for his life and adding that he had never pictured himself as an author.
— Dr. Psalm Ebube
With a new album entitled Holy Spirit Encounters, Ebube said combining the job of an author, consultant, and business coach with music would further deepen his knowledge about life and what God is trying to show the world through his books, music, entrepreneurial endeavours, and coaching business.
Speaking with newsmen about the transition from music to book author, Dr. Ebube, who is the founder of YPN Publishing and Media Company, stated that leading an international publishing and media company has opened his mind to building credible relationships with an international community of authors, publishers, and media partners.
According to the Kabiosi singer, whose real name is Akinyemi Oluwasesan Samuel, the decision to put his music career on hold to focus on God’s new agenda for his life did not come easy, adding that many people were surprised when he decided to step into a new calling for his life, which portrays him as a new person entirely and got a lot of people confused about what he could be up to.
With international recognition trickling in for Dr. Psalm Ebube, who is the author of the Future-Ready Leaders book series, he revealed how he came in contact with international authors, including Ernest Chapman, a brand strategist in the US, and fractional CMO professionals who endorsed a brand audit of YPN.
Drawing inspiration from music, this media mogul's journey has been a symphony of innovation, creativity, and unwavering passion. The lessons learned from music have infused their leadership style, enabling them to orchestrate success on a global scale.
"I have always believed that music transcends boundaries and speaks to the soul," shares the media mogul. "It has been the driving force behind my relentless pursuit of excellence and has shaped my approach to media and publishing."
The transformative impact of music on their journey is evident in their ability to capture the attention and hearts of audiences worldwide. The understanding of music, creative art, and storytelling honed through music has enabled this visionary leader to curate captivating narratives, engage diverse audiences, and forge lasting connections through their media endeavours.
From harmonising melodies to creative writing and crafting compelling headlines, this media mogul has harnessed the emotional depth of music to create powerful content that resonates with millions. Their ability to infuse the essence of music into their media strategies has sparked innovation, challenged norms, and positioned them as a trendsetter in the industry.
Beyond the creative realm, the discipline and dedication instilled by music have propelled this media mogul's rise to global prominence. The pursuit of mastery, relentless practise, and a deep commitment to continuous learning have shaped their journey, fostering a relentless pursuit of excellence and setting them apart as a trailblazer in the media landscape.
The influence of music extends beyond the creative process, permeating every aspect of their leadership. The ability to harmonise diverse voices, to strike a balance between different perspectives, and to create a symphony of collaboration has been instrumental in building a thriving media empire.
"I have learned that the power of music lies not just in its melodies but in the unity it creates," states the media mogul. "Similarly, in the media industry, collaboration and fostering a sense of unity among diverse talents are vital to creating a lasting impact."
As this media mogul continues their journey to global prominence, the indelible influence of music will remain a guiding force. The lessons learned from music and the power of storytelling will continue to shape their leadership, inspiring innovative approaches and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the media industry.
Ebube, who bagged Africa’s first Duke of Civility Award recently, stated further that through the written word, "We hope to empower and magnify various voices, foster critical thinking, and inspire constructive change.
YPN Publishing and Media, the world's leading international publishing and media consultant, has soared to new heights, reshaping the global media landscape under the visionary leadership of Prof. Psalm Ebube. The influence of YPN Publishing and Media now extends far beyond geographical boundaries, as they provide cutting-edge media solutions to clients worldwide. The success of YPN Publishing and Media can be attributed to their unwavering focus on delivering unparalleled services to their clients. With a team of industry experts and innovators, they have developed tailor-made solutions that cater to the evolving needs of their clients in an ever-changing media landscape.
Through their comprehensive range of services, YPN Publishing and Media offers strategic consulting, content creation, digital marketing, and innovative media solutions. Their commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and embracing emerging technologies has allowed them to consistently deliver exceptional results.
YPN Publishing and Media has forged strategic partnerships with leading global organisations, further solidifying their reputation as a trusted industry authority. Their collaborative approach, coupled with their trajectory, indicates an even more remarkable future with Prof. Psalm Ebube in charge, one that will feature ground-breaking inventions and game-changing partnerships.
Ebube YPN and Media Company serve as the creators of the Youth Matrix International Leadership Summit, business conferences, and business coaching. We create future-ready leaders who are unafraid to face these turbulent times. He is the author of numerous books on the subject, including "When Truth Takes a Backseat," "Stay Alive," and "Don't Put on an Act, Lead."
He has shared the virtual space with legendary, world-renowned leaders such as Les Brown, Brian Tracy, Grant Cardone, Don Green, Clyde Rivers, and the Lord Mayor of Manchester, Cllr. Donna Ludford. He lives in Lagos, Nigeria. He is happily married.
For media inquiries or to learn more about YPN Publishing and Media, please contact:
https://ypnpublishers-media.com/
Email: info@ypnpublishers-media.com
Hassan Williams
YPN Publishers and Media
+234 802 376 8604
info@ypnpublishers-meadia.com
