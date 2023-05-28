Tolentino: PH Flag embodies success, daily struggles of Filipinos

CITY OF IMUS - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino on Sunday led the country's commemoration of the National Flag Day in Imus City, Cavite.

According to Tolentino, the Philippine Flag which was first unveiled after Gen. Emilio F. Aguinaldo's decisive victory against the Spanish regiment in Alapan on May 28, 1898 continues to embody both the success and daily struggles of Filipinos in the 21st Century.

"Ang kanilang pighati, kabiguan, maliliit na tagumpay... ay bahagi rin ng watawat ng Pilipinas na dapat ipagbunyi ng ating lahi," said Tolentino in his speech at the Shrine of the National Flag of the Philippines (Dambana ng Pambansang Watawat ng Pilipinas).

Tolentino was the guest of honor in this year's National Flag Day festivities which also commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Alapan--considered the first military victory of the Filipino Revolutionary Army under Aguinaldo, following his return from exile in Hong Kong.

"Ang bandila ng Pilipinas--simbolo ng ating lahi--ay kasama natin sa hirap at ginhawa. Ito ay larawan ng ating pagpupunyagi sa pang araw-araw na pakikibaka sa mga hamon ng buhay," he added.

During the event, Tolentino, together with Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula, Cavite 3rd district Rep. Adrian Jay Advincula and National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) chairman Dr. Emmanuel Franco Calairo, led the flag-raising and wreath-laying rites in front of the 'Inang Laya' statue located in Barangay Alapan.