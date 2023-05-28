Child care providers celebrated at 2023 ChildCareBC Awards of Excellence
CANADA, May 28 - This backgrounder contains additional information on the 12 recipients of 2023 ChildCareBC Awards of Excellence, and the 28 Legacy Award winners for their outstanding work on behalf of B.C. children and their families.
Child Care Leadership: Karen LeSage, Ridge Meadows College, Maple Ridge
Child Care Leadership – Small Communities: Rechelle Patrick, N'Quatqua Child and Family Development Centre, N’Quatqua First Nation
Emerging Leader Award: Amy Mueller, YMCA of Northern BC, Vanderhoof
Inclusive Practices Award: Little Badgers Early Learning Programs, Windermere
Innovation Award: Wendy Flegel, Kamloops Christian School Early Learning Centre, Kamloops
Lenora Pritchard Award of Excellence: Taylor Parker, Comox Valley Aboriginal Head Start, Courtenay
Lifetime Achievement Award: Connie Bourne, Metrotown YMCA Child Care, Burnaby
Regional Award of Excellence (five awards):
- Fraser region – Sharlene Wedel, Métis Nation BC, Surrey
- Interior region – Kootenay Family Place, Castlegar
- North region – Julie Hutchinson, YMCA of Northern BC, Vanderhoof
- Vancouver Coastal region – Violet Jessen, Capilano University, North Vancouver
- Vancouver Island region – JLC Victoria: Japanese Immersion Preschool, Victoria
Legacy Award (28 awards):
- BCG Okanagan-Webber, Kelowna
- Blackberry Lane Children’s Centre, Denman Island
- Canyon Heights Montessori Preschool, North Vancouver
- Champlain YMCA Kids Club, Vancouver
- Creative Minds Early Learning Centre, Vancouver
- Family Montessori School, Vancouver
- Fort Nelson Playschool, Fort Nelson
- Gilmore Preschool, Burnaby
- Harmony Daycare Centre, Prince George
- Highland Meadows Day Care, Langley
- Highlands Out of School Care, North Vancouver
- Inkameep Preschool Day Care Society, Oliver
- Kerrisdale YMCA Kids Club, Vancouver
- Kiddo House Montessori, Richmond
- Kildala Nursery and Out of School care, Kitimat
- Killarney Park Preschool, Mission
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help Junior Kindergarten, Vancouver
- PJ Kids Club, West Vancouver
- Playshare Preschool, Penticton
- Sandcastle Developmental Preschool, Mission
- Sardis Children’s Centre Society, Chilliwack
- St. Joseph’s Church Preschool & Out of School Care Program, Langley
- Stoney Creek YMCA Kids Club, Burnaby
- Swamp Willow Preschool, Vancouver
- Teddy Bear Daycare Centre, Sechelt
- The Learning Experience Children’s Centre, Port Coquitlam
- The Open Door, Abbotsford
- Woodgrove Tot’s Town Children’s Centre, Nanaimo