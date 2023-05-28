Child care providers celebrated at 2023 ChildCareBC Awards of Excellence

CANADA, May 28 - This backgrounder contains additional information on the 12 recipients of 2023 ChildCareBC Awards of Excellence, and the 28 Legacy Award winners for their outstanding work on behalf of B.C. children and their families.

Child Care Leadership: Karen LeSage, Ridge Meadows College, Maple Ridge

Child Care Leadership – Small Communities: Rechelle Patrick, N'Quatqua Child and Family Development Centre, N’Quatqua First Nation

Emerging Leader Award: Amy Mueller, YMCA of Northern BC, Vanderhoof

Inclusive Practices Award: Little Badgers Early Learning Programs, Windermere

Innovation Award: Wendy Flegel, Kamloops Christian School Early Learning Centre, Kamloops

Lenora Pritchard Award of Excellence: Taylor Parker, Comox Valley Aboriginal Head Start, Courtenay

Lifetime Achievement Award: Connie Bourne, Metrotown YMCA Child Care, Burnaby

Regional Award of Excellence (five awards):

Fraser region – Sharlene Wedel, Métis Nation BC, Surrey

Interior region – Kootenay Family Place, Castlegar

North region – Julie Hutchinson, YMCA of Northern BC, Vanderhoof

Vancouver Coastal region – Violet Jessen, Capilano University, North Vancouver

Vancouver Island region – JLC Victoria: Japanese Immersion Preschool, Victoria

Legacy Award (28 awards):