[Latest] Global Salicylic Acid Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 810 Million By 2030, At 7% CAGR
The Global Salicylic Acid Market was at US$ 420 Million in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 810 Million by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 7% between 2022 - 2030.
The Global Salicylic Acid Market was estimated at USD 420 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 810 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7% between 2022 and 2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Salicylic Acid Market was estimated at USD 420 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 810 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Global Salicylic Acid Market: Overview
Salicylic acid is a naturally occurring beta hydroxy acid found in plants. Salicylic acid, often known as ortho hydroxybenzoic acid in the chemical world, is a phenolic acid having the formula C7H6O3. It can be extracted naturally from salix and willow trees or synthetically made using sodium phenolate and carbon dioxide. It is a completely white, crystalline, odorless, and moderately water-soluble chemical. Because it can encourage exfoliation, it has a direct anti-inflammatory effect and is a topical antibacterial agent. Salicylic acid has comedolytic, keratolytic, anti-microbial, and fungicidal characteristics, among other effects. Salicylic acid is used in medicine, most notably in the form of salicylate, to treat rheumatic and gouty illnesses, in addition to being used to produce aspirin and as a food preservative.
Global Salicylic Acid Market: Growth Drivers
Through 2030, rising packaged food and beverage demand will propel the salicylic acid market’s expansion. Salicylic acid, which helps stop the fermentation and rotting of packaged food goods, has seen a surge in sales in the food and beverage industries. Furthermore, salicylic acid is also becoming more popular in the personal care and cosmetics sectors thanks to its anti-oxidation properties. The number of persons with acne, warts, blackheads, whiteheads, and zits is predicted to increase, which will increase the demand for cosmetics containing salicylic acid. Furthermore, the salicylic acid market is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period due to improvements in personal care products.
A vital ingredient in the creation of aspirin is salicylic acid. Aspirin is one of the most often prescribed pharmaceutical drugs in the world because of its exceptional pain-relieving abilities and accessibility. As a result, it is projected that the increasing demand for salicylic acid will support the expansion of the salicylic acid market forecast.
The demand for this medication is also being fueled by the fact that it is increasingly being used to both prevent and treat illnesses like dementia and strokes, particularly among the elderly. Also, being a comedolytic, salicylic acid stops the growth of new whiteheads and blackheads. Due to these advantageous features, demand for salicylic acid is skyrocketing, which is boosting sales of the substance.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Salicylic Acid market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Salicylic Acid market size was valued at around USD 420 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 810 Million by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Salicylic acid, a versatile substance that combats various systemic blemish-causing factors, is increasingly used in acne treatment products and other related cosmetics. The growing number of adults with acne can be related to an increase in demand for acne-fighting cosmetics.
D) The rising use of salicylic acid, which is utilized to create a number of pharmaceutical products, including phenyl salicylate, methyl salicylate, and salicylic acid amine, as well as cosmetic and personal care products like haircare, skincare, and other items, has fueled the market’s growth. The development of different skin disorders, hair problems, and other ageing-associated health issues may be attributed to the growth of the salicylic acid market.
E) Numerous R&D initiatives are focused on salicylic acid-based products with the goal of improving their effectiveness and safety. Additionally, the growing acceptability of aspirin pills due to their increased pain-relieving activity and easy accessibility of medications is a significant growth driver for the salicylic acid market. Salicylic acid, which is a substantial component of aspirin, is present in it. Due to its improved pain-relieving abilities and easy accessibility, aspirin is one of the most frequently prescribed pharmaceutical drugs in the world.
F) The demand for salicylic acid is rising as it is widely utilized to treat and prevent illnesses, including dementia and strokes, especially in the elderly. Salicylic acid-based cosmetics are anticipated to grow in popularity as warts, pimples, whiteheads, and blackheads rise. However, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) stringent guidelines on using salicylic acid in product manufacture may limit the market growth. Additionally, the growing market for personal care goods and the expanding food and beverage industries may offer the salicylic acid market a profitable expansion opportunity.
Regional Landscape
In 2021, the Asia Pacific region was in a leading position, and during the forecast period, it is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Salicylic acid is in high demand, which has resulted in the creation of shampoos, lotions, creams, moisturizers, and dental care items. China, Japan, and India are the main drivers of this region’s expansion. The region’s salicylic acid market is being driven by rising pharmaceutical industry production of salicylic acid derivative goods, and widespread dermatological conditions use of salicylic acid.
Key Players
Seqens International
Alfa Aesar
Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
JM Loveridge Limited
Hebei Jingye Group
Huayin Jinqiancheng
Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd
Alta Laboratories
Novocap
Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical
Hebei Jingye
Simco Chemicals
Shandong Xinhua Longxin
Others
The Global Salicylic Acid Market is segmented as follows:
By Grade
Pharmaceutical
Industrial
By Application
Pharmaceuticals
Food and Preservatives
Cosmetics
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
