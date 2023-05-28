Online reputation management agency Reputation House participated in the SEAMLESS Middle East conference
The event was on May 23-24, 2023, in Dubai, UAE.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SEAMLESS Middle East 2023 is the largest exhibition in the field of e-commerce, logistics, and digital marketing, which annually brings together leading experts and business representatives from around the world. The event is a unique platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience as well as for the creation of new connections and contacts.
At SEAMLESS Middle East 2023, the Reputation House team presented two innovative mobile applications for reputation management for individuals and companies.
With these new services, companies can track their reputations in real-time and immediately respond to brand mentions.
Individuals, with the help of a mobile app, will be able to find out their online reputation rating and launch projects to improve their image.
Not only visitors to the exhibition but also large brands are interested in the developments of Reputation House.
The company's CEO, Dima Raketa, had working meetings with representatives of Visa, Amazon, WorldPay and others.
Nikita Prokhorov, co-founder of Reputation House, gave a presentation on online reputation management.
If someone wants to become one of the first users of the new Reputation House mobile applications and find out their online reputation rating for free, send applications to dss@reputation.house or visit: https://reputation.house
