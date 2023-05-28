Promedius Winning in UN ITU's AI for Good Innovation Factory 2023: The Road to the Grand Finale - 2nd Session
Promedius Inc., a Seoul-based medical imaging AI startup founded by radiology specialists and AI researchers from Korea’s top-tier general hospital, emerged as the winner in the AI for Good Innovation Factory 2023: The Road to the Grand Finale - 2nd Session, global startup pitching competition organized by the UN ITU (International Telecommunication Union) on 12th May. As a result, Promedius has received an invitation to participate in the AI for Good Global Summit 2023, which will take place in Geneva, Switzerland on 6th-7th July.
During the competition, Promedius presented their cloud-native medical imaging AI platform called AIdant. They showcased an innovative roadmap to address the challenge of medical imaging interpretation gaps caused by the shortage of radiologists and local disparities. By leveraging their cloud platform, AIdant, they demonstrated how their advanced AI solutions can bridge the gap and enhance overall patient outcomes. Notably, their strategy of utilizing a smartphone app-based X-ray image analysis solution received high evaluations, ultimately securing them the first-place position.
Dr. Hyun-Jin Bae, a co-founder and CEO of Promedius, expressed great delight in collaborating with startups and international organizations that utilize AI technology for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He stated, "We will seize this opportunity at the AI for Good Global Summit 2023 to raise awareness about how AI technology can effectively address medical imaging interpretation gaps. Our vision is to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all."
Additionally, Promedius will introduce AIdant at GITEX AFRICA 2023, the largest tech exhibition in Africa, further showcasing their advanced AI-powered solutions* tailored for healthcare professionals.
*Advanced AI-Powered Solutions of AIdant
- Medical Image Reconstruction: CXR Bone Suppression
- Medical Image Analysis: CXR Pneumothorax, CXR Osteoporosis, CXR Infectious Disease, CXR Cardiothoracic Ratio, CXR Cobb Angle, Foot XR Arch
- Parameter Measurement: Whole Spine Lateral, Lateral Cephalometry
GITEX AFRICA 2023 will be held in Marrakech, Morocco, from 31st May to 2nd June 2023. Promedius invites visitors to experience the power of AIdant at booth stand 5D-52. For further details, please visit their website at www.promedius.ai.
* Promedius Inc.
Established in 2019 to bring better healthcare with AI, Promedius Inc. is a pioneering healthtech startup in Korea that provides cutting-edge medical imaging AI solutions through its cloud-native platform, AIdant. Through AIdant, the company is revolutionizing the radiology workflow, ultimately enhancing patient care and improving outcomes.
Dr. Hyun-Jin Bae, CEO
Dr. Hyun-Jin Bae, CEO
Promedius Inc.
hjbae@promedius.ai
