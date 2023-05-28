“BIOMETRIC SYSTEMS VITAL FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY AND BORDER SECURITY”; AKOSAWA

Officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration (MCILI) have learned and understand the value of biometric systems which has the potential to improve the country’s digital economy and border security following a biometric symposium in Sydney, Australia from 23rd – 25th May 2023.

Deputy Director for Immigration, Chris Akosawa and ICT specialist Rolland Chite represented the Solomon Island Government at the symposium alongside other Government representatives around the world upon invitation from the Australian Department of Home Affairs and the United States Homeland Security.

The symposium provided an opportunity for participants from South East Asia, Eastern and Western Europe, North America, South America and the Pacific region to discuss the importance and interoperability of biometric platforms across jurisdictions to bolster identity security and service delivery.

The symposium was organized to support participating countries to build new and ongoing partnerships with each other and professional organisations such as the Australia Biometric Institute.

The three days symposium involved presentations from, German, New Zealand, Estonia, Australia, United States, Thailand and Israel who are leading the use of biometric systems for security participants acknowledged that the biometric symposium provided an opportunity to learn about the best practices, policy and regulation to support identity as most of the countries are moving towards the digital economy.

Similarly, participants also learned the importance of building trust in the use of biometric systems to secure digital identities, and biometrically digital Identities to strengthen security to enhance the provision of government service.

The presentations from many Government representatives highlighted the success of implementing biometric systems for their security identity and service delivery.

The symposium also highlighted that countries that are championing biometric systems are successful in securing their borders, prosecution, digitizing the economy and national security.

MCILI’s participation is important for the Ministry to understand the use of biometric platforms for passport identities including digital economy.

MCILI has successfully launched the Government’s digital economy policy and has established a Digital Division under the Ministry to improve digital economy and securing the use of passport service for security authentication.

MCILI significantly identified the need for digital economy to secure business transactions, conducting business, investment when securing identities.

The MCILI participants will present a report to the Ministry including advocating and promotion of biometric system for the government and private sector.

-GCU Press