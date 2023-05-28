Aqua Gym Equipment Market Booms with Advancements and Rising Awareness 2023-2030

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aqua gym equipment market consists of gym apparatus and gears for exercise in fairly shallow water such as in a swimming pool. The aqua gym equipment consist of water dumbbells, barbells, exercise balls, buoyancy belts, water fan paddles, aquatic wrist/ankle weights, aqua noodle, aquatic bike, and aquatic treadmill.

Rise in consumer awareness to lead a healthy life and the need for weight-bearing exercises majorly drive the market growth. Further, different health benefits, such as cardiovascular stamina, muscle strength & flexibility, and others, associated with aqua gym also fuel the market. Product innovation is another factor that makes way for growth opportunities. However, high cost of equipment restrain the growth of the market.

The aqua gym equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. By product type, the market is bifurcated into cardiovascular aqua gym equipment and strength training aqua gym equipment. By distribution channel, it is categorized into specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and online platform. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key market players in the aqua gym equipment market include Aqua Gear Inc. (U.S.), Excel Sports Science, Inc. (U.S.), La Spirotechnique (France), Speedo International Ltd. (Australia), Aquapole (New Zealand), N-FOX (Poland), HYDRO-FIT (U.S.), Sprint Aquatics (U.S.), Texas Rec (U.S.), and Beco Beermann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the aqua gym equipment market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2023 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

Aqua Gym Equipment Market Key Segmentation

By Product Type

Cardiovascular Aqua Gym Equipment

Strength Training Aqua Gym Equipment

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Platform

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

