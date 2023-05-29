Anni Teriani introduces a new collection of wall art canvas prints with designer motifs
Anni Teriani has introduced a new collection of wall art canvas prints with her distinctive textile motifsDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new collection features a variety of designer signature patterns, including geometric patterns and abstractions. She roots the work in the Arabic culture and offers her signature visions of Eastern culture distilled into forms, patterns, and colours that represent the cultural, social, and natural environments. The festive energy of mosaic lamps, the kaleidoscopic colours of oriental bazaars, and the elegance of monochromatic traditional attire all emerge and draw viewers more profound and deeper into their own introspective states.
"My work is a visual diary of my life and experiences, a way to document and share the world around me," Anni Teriani said. "I hope my work can inspire others to see the beauty in everyday life and find their voice and vision."
Anni Teriani is a UAE-based digital artist and designer who combines her love of art with her passion for textile patterns. The artist transcribes a universal visual language at the intersection of art, fashion, and design. In a fluid process of self-expression, her vibrant palette, captivating geometries, and immersive patterns explore and challenge our comprehension of the world, one another, and ourselves. Aesthetically beautiful, her abstract pieces are imbued with vivacious energy. Playful and mesmerizing, her artworks reveal the power of design to illuminate new perspectives that can inevitably improve life as we know it.
"I want my work to bring joy and beauty into people's lives," Anni said. "I believe that art should be accessible to everyone, and I hope my work can bring some happiness into the world."
Evolving a passion for drawing into a practice that embraced her love of textiles, Teriani developed a signature style of meticulously designed yet effervescent patterned works of art. Whether they stand alone as pieces of fine art or are transformed into bags, silk scarves, and other garments or accessories, Teriani excites the senses with her imagery.
The Wall Art by Anni Teriani is available on the website Zbooni.com
Fashion Anni Teriani collections are available on the official website.
