Submit Release
News Search

There were 156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,399 in the last 365 days.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Independence Day

AZERBAIJAN, May 28 - 28 May 2023, 08:05

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on 28 May - the Independence Day.

The post says: “Dear compatriots! I congratulate you on the occasion of the Independence Day, and wish each of you the best of health and happiness, and our country peace, tranquility and progress! May the state independence of Azerbaijan be eternal and irreversible! May Almighty God protect our Motherland!"

You just read:

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Independence Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more