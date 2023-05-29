Kosmos focuses on expanding the distribution of Wood-plastic Composite, Laminate/SPC flooring in Vietnam
Increasing distributors of wooden floors and plastic panels help Kosmos Vietnam increase brand coverage across 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam.
The global demand for sustainable construction materials, coupled with the increase in renovation and repair activities in the residential sector, is driving the growth of the wood-plastic composites market. The construction industry is increasingly using these products due to their durability, resistance to weathering, and low maintenance requirements. Wood plastic composites are also being employed in various construction applications, including roofing and the manufacturing of glass windows, due to their ability to provide excellent insulation and strength.

Kosmos Vietnam, a leading wholesale distributor of home decor materials, has recently announced its focus on expanding the distribution of wood-plastic composite, laminate flooring, SPC flooring, and plastic wall panels in Vietnam. With a far-reaching vision, Kosmos Vietnam conducts extensive market research to develop and expand its product lines and increase its market share in this highly competitive industry.
"Kosmos Vietnam is dedicated to expanding the availability of high-quality wood-plastic composite, laminate/SPC flooring, and other decorative materials throughout Vietnam. We believe that by providing our customers with the best products and services, we can help them build beautiful, sustainable homes and contribute to the development of the country's construction industry." - Mr. Tran Quang Hoi, CEO of Kosmos Vietnam.
Kosmos Vietnam's expansion plan includes increasing the number of agents in every province in Vietnam, covering all 63 provinces and cities. This move will enable the company to provide its products and services to customers in remote areas, contributing to the development of the home decor materials market in Vietnam.
Kosmos Vietnam takes pride in being a partner of many renowned factories and distributing internationally recognized brands such as Egger, Thaixin, Povar, Galamax, and Robina. The company also produces its own high-quality products such as wall panels, baseboards, plastic wood, and industrial wood floors. Kosmos Vietnam's products have been certified by reputable testing organizations, ensuring customers' safety and providing an ideal investment-saving option.
To achieve the goal of expanding distribution, Kosmos Vietnam not only focuses on producing and distributing quality products but also provides technical support to its agents, enabling them to understand and advise clients quickly and accurately. The company's technical support team is available 24/7 to assist its agents.
Kosmos Vietnam also builds and promotes long-term cooperative relationships with its agents. Annual events are organized to connect and exchange knowledge between Kosmos Vietnam and its agents, creating opportunities for them to learn from each other.
According to Mr. Tran Quang Hoi, the CEO of Kosmos Vietnam, the company considers its agents an essential part of its success and aims to build a mutually beneficial relationship with them. Mr. Hoi stated, "We are committed to accompanying our agents throughout the business development process and continuously improving product quality and services to meet our customers' needs."
With a business development strategy that focuses on expanding the distribution of quality products and supporting its agents, Kosmos Vietnam is becoming one of the most reliable partners in the home decor materials industry in Vietnam. The company is committed to providing the best products and services to its customers and partners and will continue its efforts to achieve this goal.
Moreover, Kosmos Vietnam has opened an office in Cambodia to expand its distribution network overseas. By doing so, the company can provide its high-quality products to customers in Cambodia and other neighboring countries.
In addition to developing its agent network, Kosmos Vietnam also works directly with project investors and has supplied its high-quality products to several large-scale projects. For instance, the company has provided materials for the Oceanami project in Ba Ria - Vung Tau with an area of 12,000 square meters, the Opal Riverside project in Ho Chi Minh City with an area of 20,000 square meters, and The Conic Riverside project in Ho Chi Minh City with an area of 18,000 square meters.
Kosmos Vietnam's involvement in these projects demonstrates the company's ability to provide comprehensive solutions to large-scale construction projects, from material supply to technical support. The company's products have been selected for their durability, resistance to weathering, and low maintenance requirements, making them an ideal choice for construction projects.
With these strategic moves, Kosmos Vietnam is consolidating its position in the home decor materials market in Vietnam and expanding its presence in the region. The company's commitment to providing high-quality products and services to its customers and partners has earned it a reputation as a reliable and trustworthy partner in the industry.
Kosmos warehouse in Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam