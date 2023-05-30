Independent Artisans and Makers Come Together at Westport’s First Indie Craft Fair

Kansas City's Historic Westport - Where the Locals Go Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair to take place in Westport, June 3-4 Shopping artisan and maker handmade goods at the Strawberry Swing Event

Kansas City’s Historic Westport District Hosts Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair June 3-4

Visitors of Westport will enjoy a pleasant stroll through this historic area while checking out the creators’ quality-made items, popular stores, and restaurants.” — Lexi Boyd, Westport Special Events Manager

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Historic Westport Entertainment District will host its first Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair this Friday and Saturday, June 3 through 4. The event will have over 30 local and regional artisans and makers on the streets at Westport and Pennsylvania. The curated group of makers come from all walks of life within the region, honing their handmade crafts of ceramics, clothing, jewelry, paintings, wood-worked and metal-smithed items, crafted leather goods, and more.

The fair offers a platform for visitors to interact with artisans and makers and experience the wide selection of artistic styles and mediums incorporated into the handmade goods.

Strawberry Swing owner, Katie Mabry van Dieron, has hosted these events all over Kansas City for 13 years. “Strawberry Swing has fostered an array of talented creators with diverse backgrounds and handmade goods,” said Mabry van Dieron. “Westport and Strawberry Swing’s inclusivity and diversity make this union a welcoming mix of eclectic offerings and talent at the fair and the stores.”

"Visitors of Westport will enjoy a pleasant stroll through this historic area while checking out the creators’ quality-made items, popular stores, and restaurants," said Lexie Boyd, Special Events Manager of the Westport Entertainment District. "As the district approaches almost 200 years of existence, the Strawberry Swing Fair and other events remind visitors why this District has the long-standing reputation as a gathering place for adventure and fun."

ABOUT WESTPORT

Westport is a historic Kansas City neighborhood founded in 1833, where its walkability and concentration of establishments are especially valuable today. Local businesses primarily occupy its pedestrian-scaled brick buildings with original offerings, including diverse restaurants, nightlife hot spots, patios, shops, and services. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. —westportkcmo.com

ABOUT STRAWBERRY SWING

The Strawberry Swing is The Midwest’s celebration of the handmade movement, striving to showcase the highest quality goods in an inclusive and accessible environment. Entrepreneurship and community thrive in this ecosystem. Its network of artisans and makers allows communities to gather and share in local culture, provides a platform for entrepreneurial growth, and an evolving shopping experience at each event.