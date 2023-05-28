California Fitness commits $25 million to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, May 28 -

HCM CITY — California Fitness & Yoga on Thursday announced a US$25 million commitment to Việt Nam, with the investment earmarked for the renovation of multiple clubs, the continued upgrade and innovation of products and services and for the renewal of leases in prime locations in Hà Nội and HCM City.

The fitness centre inked deals that will extend the leases of four clubs including Pico Plaza and Hùng Vương Plaza in HCM City; and Capital Building and Sky City Tower in Hà Nội.

The ongoing collaboration with these partners ensures the delivery of premium exercise destinations that foster community, motivation, and personal growth for members.

This renewal also reaffirms California Fitness' unwavering commitment to creating an optimal fitness experience for individuals of all fitness levels.

"These four clubs are some of our original clubs,” said CEO Dane Fort.

“The renewal of the leasing contracts is part of California Fitness’ ongoing pledge to bring health, happiness, and hope not just to its members, but to all 100 million people in Việt Nam,” he said.

“We will continue to innovate our clubs to provide the best fitness hub for years to come," he said, acknowledging a bevy of club enhancements lined up in the near future. These include cutting-edge workout facilities from top brands like Technogym, Matrix, and True Fitness, as well as new visual and lighting systems and other innovations, ensuring exceptional workout spaces for generations. Additionally, two Yoga Plus Clubs in HCM City are expanding to offer full California services.

California Fitness will shortly launch its "One Life Live Well" campaign, aligning with its hundred-million-man mission. The campaign introduces a revolutionary membership programme that includes benefits like an extra membership, a smartwatch, reward points for VIP workout sessions, and more. Furthermore, the team plans to organise the largest-ever Fitness Expo, giving away a thousand free memberships.

California Fitness & Yoga Centre is Việt Nam's leading fitness and wellness provider, serving over 500,000 valued members who work out over 11 million times a year. — VNS